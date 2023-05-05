Nike Cortez “Midnight Navy” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike Cortez's 50th anniversary was modest, but the Swoosh label plans to make up for a dull 2022 by introducing eye-catching new models all year long. The company plans to introduce the "Midnight Navy" color scheme, which will be used to highlight the retro running silhouette, in keeping with this goal. The new colorway is entirely covered in the eponymous Midnight Navy and white tones.

The Nike Cortez “Midnight Navy” is set to enter the sneaker market on May 18, 2023. These shoes will be dropped via the Nike SNKRS app and physical stores, alongside a few other retail partners. The shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $85 for each pair.

Nike Cortez Midnight Navy shoes are complimented with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most famous shoes in the history of trainers is the Nike Cortez. When Nike first started out as Blue Ribbon Sports in 1972, the silhouette was their first track shoe.

Bill Bowerman, a co-founder of Nike and a renowned track and field coach at the University of Oregon, created the shoe. Bowerman set out to design a comfortable and reliable running shoe for road running and long-distance training.

Thanks to its cutting-edge design and functionality, the sneaker model quickly gained popularity among both runners and the general public. It also became a symbol of culture, particularly in Los Angeles, where it was embraced by a variety of subcultures, including gang members, skateboarders, and hip-hop musicians.

This year, Nike is releasing a new colorway of the Cortez that pays homage to its heritage and adds a fresh touch. The Nike Cortez Midnight Navy is a sleek and stylish sneaker that features a dark blue upper with white accents on the Swoosh, laces, and midsole.

The description of the new “Midnight Navy” rendition on the SNKRS app reads,

“Three words are about to upgrade your 'fit: Midnight. Navy. Cortez. Obsessed! With its retro appeal, sponge-soft midsole and see-saw detailing, it's no wonder this wardrobe staple has been a fave decade after decade. A Noise Aqua stripe in the midsole matches the heel logo, adding just enough contrast to keep it fresh. See you on the streets.”

This Cortez is covered in soft, midnight navy leather that is certain to become a future classic. A pair of clean white laces complete the look, and a Swoosh in the color of sail swings across the sides. The tongue tag bears the classic team orange emblem, while loud, finely sewn aqua branding is present all over the back. All of this is placed on top of the Cortez's toothy midsole, which hasn't changed much in the past 50 years.

The Nike Cortez Midnight Navy is part of the Nike Sportswear collection, which celebrates the legacy of Nike's classic silhouettes and innovates them for today's lifestyle.

The Cortez is known for its retro appeal, sponge-soft midsole, and see-saw detailing, which make it comfortable and versatile for any occasion.

If you are looking for a sneaker that combines classic design with modern flair, look no further than the Nike Cortez Midnight Navy. It is a timeless shoe that will never go out of style and will elevate your fit with its midnight navy color. The shoe will be released on May 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes