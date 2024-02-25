Nike Cortez "White/ Glacier Blue" sneaker: Everything we know so far

Nike Cortez is introducing a new "white/glacier blue" colorway this year. The sneakers underscore the subtle color tone while their premium materials augment practicality.

Primarily recognized as a running shoe, the Nike Cortez recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. In February, Nike garnered several shoes from its Cortez lineup, including the Valentine Slate. The famous Cortez OG, featured in the movie Forrest Gump, is set to return this year.

Nike Cortez's upcoming drop incorporates a white and glacier blue color scheme

Nike Cortez, a classic runner from the brand, provides an assortment of reasons to buy it. The sneakers embody synthetic leather construction, adding a lightweight feeling to the wearer. Also, its enticing colorways captivate sneakerheads.

The sneakers were designed by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight and are considered one of the underrated footwear from the brand. Due to its distorted history, the sneakers seemed to be discontinued by the brand. In 2022, however, Cortez completed fifty years in the shoe realm, which drove the brand to produce more iterations.

The brand introduced the shoe,

"The Nike Cortez was Bill Bowerman's first masterpiece, built to be lighter and more weatherproof than any other shoe. In 1972, it put unprecedented cushioning under the fastest feet in the running world and quickly became the most popular training shoe in the USA."

It further reads,

"It was an unmistakable icon—a walking billboard that told your story and declared your affiliation—and came to thrive with fierce style on the streets of Los Angeles. Since then, no shoe has expanded the definition of a running shoe quite like the Nike Cortez."

The upcoming colorway features a white upper constructed of synthetic leather. The swoosh follows the same pattern. The heel wrap, however, is crafted in grey suede material, continuing the same design on the eye stays and the front section.

Creative detailing can be seen in the midsole, accented with grey and glacier blue. The lace follows the same pastel color, creating a sober color scheme in the footwear. This colorway has become popular as Nike incorporates it into several models, such as the Dunk Low, Air Force 1 Vapormax Flyknit, and more.

The sneakers will be launched for women and as per SNKRDUNK, they will be in shoe stores in the coming weeks with a price tag of $90.