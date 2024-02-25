6 Best women's Nike Dunk Low sneakers you can buy in 2024

Nike Dunk Low, one of the most coveted sneakers in the market, was released as a skateboard shoe before it became a staple in the industry. The low profile not only provides enough functionality but also gives sneaker enthusiasts a sleek look. These sneakers feature responsive cushioning, comfort, and durability, making them highly sought-after items in the market.

From the Green Ostrich iteration to the Nike Dunk Low "Light Silver Corduroy," the brand has introduced a wide array of pairs for women to choose from. Each pair offers a different style, appealing to a variety of tastes and preferences in the sneaker community.

Some of the best Nike Dunk Low shoes to cop in 2024

1) Nike Dunk Low "Bacon"

The "Bacon" colorway is one of the top Dunk sneakers for women. The pair features a white upper with hints of sport red, which exudes a vibrant appeal. The sneakers' designers have also added pastel pink on the swoosh and tongue, which takes the sneaker to the next level.

The straw-colored collar and lace closure accentuate the fresh look of the sneakers, which released in December 2023. Female sneakerheads can get the sneakers at Nike stores for $125.

2) Nike Dunk Low "Light Silver Corduroy"

Released on August 22, 2023, this "light silver corduroy" iteration features a subtle color tone. Blended with light grey and white, the muted tonal sneakers add charm to one's look with their premium material.

The midsole of this pair is made with foam, making it durable, lightweight, and flexible. The perforated toe box also enhances breathability, while the low-profile silhouette and lace-up closure offer a comfortable fit.

The mudguard, eye stays, swoosh, and heel wrap are constructed with corduroy in a light silver tone, making the pair a distinctive one.

One can get their hands on this shoe via Nike for $110 or via Stock X, which is selling it for $ 105.

3) Nike Dunk Low "Green Ostrich"

The "Green Ostrich" colorway is one of the best pairs for female sneakerheads. Dressed in the Phantom/Gorge Green colorway, the sneakers also feature hints of metallic gold and sail.

The tongue is etched with golden Nike branding, which adds luxury to the sneakers. The pair's leather reinforcements and dotted texture take it to the next level.

The sneakers were released on February 17, 2024, retailing at the Nike store for $135.

4) Nike Dunk Low "Coconut milk/ Daybreak"

The "Coconut milk/ Daybreak" colorway embraces a subtle purple hue on the leather upper, mudguard, heel, eyestays, and the Nike Swoosh. This perfectly compliments the coconut milk tone on the quarter panel, tongue, toe, and collar. The shoe also features a recycled midsole, which is covered in a sail tone and contrasts with the daybreak shade on the outsole.

This iteration comes from Nike's sustainable lineup and is constructed with eco-conscious materials. It is available at the Nike store for $130.

5) Nike Dunk Low "Sesame/Picante Red"

Dressed in a Bronzine color, the sneaker exudes style. It features a light tan leather base and olive brown overlays. It also includes hints of picante red on the collar and tongue, which create a contrast and make the pair stand out. The quilted collar adds extra comfort while the speckled laces offer a clean finish.

The sneaker was released in December 2023 and is available at the Nike store for $125.

6) Nike Dunk Low "Coconut Milk/ Smokey Mauve"

This subtle colorway from Dunk Low released on February 20, 2024. The "Coconut Milk/ Smokey Mauve" iteration is structured with eco-friendly material.

The pair features a smokey mauve Swoosh while most of the upper is covered in a summit white hue. The coconut milk overlay on the eye stays and mudguards add an extra layer of style to the pair. The shoes also include durable synthetic overlays and perforations on the toe, which offer comfort.

One can get these sneakers from the Nike store for $ 115.

Apart from these sneakers, female sneakerheads can also explore other options at the Nike store. The Dunk Low "Rush Fuscia," which released in July 2023, and the "Multiple Swoosh" iteration are also top picks for women and are available at the Nike store.