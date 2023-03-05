Nike Dunk High "Faded Spruce" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has had a successful year in 2023 so far.

The label has constantly revealed big collaborations and new silhouettes including the latest Air MMax 270 Go and Jordan 23/7. Other than releasing these new silhouettes, one of their focus for 2023 has been their Dunk sneaker catalog.

The label is paying special attention towards extending their Dunk catalog by introducing brand-new makeovers on it. Now, the latest to surface in the list is the brand-new makeover on the Dunk High model in the "Faded Spruce" colorway.

The Dunk High "Faded Spruce" sneakers are slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on Match 14, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk High "Faded Spruce" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Faded Spruce" sneakers come clad in green, white and black hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted their iconic Dunk model silhouette in 1985 as a basketball shoe after the swoosh label veteran Peter Moore. The silhouette's popularity skyrocketed soon after its debut due to its clean look and potential of endless color blocking schemes.

The shoe's unique construct has led to it being a fan-favorite and most desired sneaker in the current sneaker sphere. The swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker sphere as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community — skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The sneaker model has not only remained constant in the basketball field but has also been adapted by skateboarding and lifestyle sub-labels too. The OG Dunk model has been further released in many iterations, including SB Dunk, Remastered, Disrupt, EMB, low-top and high-top.

The latter of which is now appearing in a "Faded Spruce" makeover. The site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s basketball icon returns with richly textured, pigskin nubuck overlays and an easy-to-style Faded Spruce and Black colorway. A classic woven tongue label pairs with color-matched laces and a Light Cream midsole to complete the look. And, of course, the padded collar lets you make your statement in comfort."

The silhouette's upper comes constructed out of textured pigskin nubuck and leather material. The base of the sneaker is clad in a black hue, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, medial panels and heel underlays.

The base is wrapped with the Faded "Spruce Green" overlays, which are affixed on the toe boxes, lacing system, branding details and ankle collars. More Green hue is added on the swoosh logos on both lateral and medial sides and the tonal plain cotton laces. The look is finished off with light cream midsoles and green rubber outsoles.

The branding details are added on white tongue tags, with the "Nike" lettering and swoosh logo as well as a swoosh logo on the cream sock liners. The sneakers pair is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on March 14, 2023, at a retail price of $135.

