Nike Dunk High "Oxygen Purple" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike has maintained its number position as the leading sportswear label throughout 2022. The sportswear label has consistently dropped iconic makeovers and collabs of its classic silhouettes last year, including Air Jordan 1, Air Max 1, Air Presto, Air Force 1, Dunks, Cortez, Blazers, and more.

2022 focused on Air Force 1, which marked its 40th anniversary. Now, the swoosh label is planning to up their game by shifting their focus to another model - Dunk. Moreover, the label has already given a sneak peek into their 2023 catalog, and the latest model to arrive is the Dunk High in "Oxygen Purple" makeover. The shoes will be available in women's sizes only.

The official release date for this Dunk High model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released at a price of $125 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, its SNKRS app, and select retailers within this year.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Oxygen Purple" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk model was introduced by the swoosh label as a basketball shoe back in 1985. The legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore gave it a clean and striking look, after which the silhouette immediately rose in popularity. This was because of the unique outlook and its potential to be clad in a myriad of makeovers and colorblocking patterns.

The 38-year-old sneaker model is still one of the most popular shoes for sneakerheads, considering the shoe model recently took over the global market with its "Panda" makeover. Introducing the Dunk model, the official swoosh label's site writes how it has transformed the sneaker market:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The sneaker model gradually attracted many other sub-labels, which comprised of the skating and lifestyle departments of the swoosh label. The model was then reiterated in many forms, including the high-top, low-top, mid-top, Remastered, Disrupt, SB, and more. The former of which is now being clad in an "Oxygen Purple" makeover.

This Dunk silhouette forgoes its basketball roots and comes in a vibrant spring-ready ensemble for ladies. The upper of the sneaker model is constructed out of traditional leather material, with the underlay clad in a typical crisp summit white base. The white base can be seen upon perforated vamp, mid panels, tongues, and heel tabs.

The white leather underlays contrast with the lightened wash Oxygen Purple-hued overlays, which are made of tumbled leather material. The "Oxygen Purple" overlays are affixed upon the toe boxes, eyelets, ankle collars, and heel counters. The hue further fills out the sock liners, which are constructed out of nylon material and gives a pastel aesthetic.

Another hue is added to the mix with the "Coconut Milk" accent applied upon the plain cotton laces and midfoot swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles. The look is finished off with summit white midsoles and coconut milk rubber outsoles.

