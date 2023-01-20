Nike Dunk High "Silver Swoosh" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, has maintained its position of being number one throughout 2022 as it launched multiple sneaker silhouettes in a myriad of makeovers. The swoosh label focused its energy over iconic silhouettes such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, and Air Max 1.

They are now planning to do the same in 2023 by launching multiple makeovers upon silhouettes, especially Dunks. The first half of 2023 will be Dunk-centric as the swoosh label continues to release multiple makeovers upon the silhouette. The latest makeover to appear over the Dunk High is "Silver Swoosh."

An official release date for the Dunk High "Silver Swoosh" hasn't been announced yet, but according to media outlets Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker colorway will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months of this year.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk High "Silver Swoosh" sneakers, which will be clad in grey white and metallic colors

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Silver Swoosh" sneakers are clad in grey, white and metallic colors (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk silhouette was launched as a basketball shoe back in 1985 and was designed by the Nike veteran and footwear genius, Peter Moore. It became instantly popular due to its potential of being clad in endless options of colorways and makeovers.

The silhouette has attracted both sneakerheads and labels alike, who have continued to launch their own takes over it. The sneakers are known for their distinct color-blocking patterns and they were launched in multiple iterations including high-top, low-top, mid-top, remastered, and many mote. The form of which is receiving a "Silver Swoosh" makeovers.

The official swoosh label site describes the silhouette and its relevance in the sneaker sphere:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The sneaker model has been revealed in a plethora of colorways, including multiple GRs, collaborative makeovers, and PEs. Even after more than three decades, the silhouette continues to be clad in new makeovers and color schemes. The Dunk High "Silver Swoosh" sneakers are given a flair due to glitz and glam upon swoosh.

More silver glitter is added over the matching tongue and insole's "Nike Air" branding. It echoes a two-toned look due to neutral colorways of white and grey appearing over the entire shoe. The base of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material.

The white-hued leather base can be seen upon the middle panels, vamp, ankle collars, and tongues and is also continued upon the laces, tongue tags, lining, and Air midsoles.

The white hue contrasts with the grey-hued tumbled leather overlays. The grey-hued tumbled leather overlays are affixed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, heel counters, heel tabs, and rubber outsoles.

The Dunk High "Silver Swoosh" sneakers are rumored to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023 at a retail price of $125. However, the date hasn't been officially announced by the swoosh label and is subjective to change.

