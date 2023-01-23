Nike Dunk High "Wheat Gold" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Athleisure genius Nike has, over time, gained the trust of many loyalists and sneakerheads, which led to it being the number one sportswear label throughout 2022. The swoosh label maintained its number one position by launching a myriad of makeovers upon its classic silhouettes, such as Air Max 1, Air Force 1, and Air Jordans.

Now, the label is planning to take the same energy in 2023. However, this year, it is seemingly focused on the Dunk silhouette. It is pushing through the trend of Dunks and capitalizing upon it. The first half will be especially Dunk-centric as the Oregon-based brand reveals a myriad of makeovers upon it.

The latest colorway to appear on the shoe is Wheat Gold. The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Dunk High "Wheat Gold" sneakers. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers sometime in 2023.

Nike Dunk High "Wheat Gold" sneakers come clad in gold, summit white, and orange hues

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Wheat Gold" sneakers come clad in gold, summit white, and orange hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label launched the Dunk silhouette in 1985 as a basketball shoe. The sneaker model was designed by footwear genius and Nike veteran Peter Moore and instantly became popular due to its iconic line details. The shoe model was known for its potential of being clad in endless colorways and makeovers, which attracts both sneakerheads and collaborative labels alike.

Since then, the swoosh label has dressed the sneaker in hundreds of makeovers. Their distinct two-toned color-blocking patterns were their best charm. Introducing the silhouette and its modern-day relevance in the sneaker sphere, the footwear brand on its official site wrote:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The sneakers have been given multiple iterations, including remastered, SB, low-top, mid-top, and high-top.

The upper of the silhouette comes constructed out of canvas and tumbled leather material. The sneaker's base is constructed out of tan canvas material, topped with tumbled leather overlays. The high-top silhouette is perfect for spring, as the canvas is mostly associated with springtime.

Dunk High "White Gold" rubber outsole (Image via Nike)

The leather overlays come in a wash gold for a tonal color-blocking pattern. The washed gold leather overlays are placed over the toe boxes, lacing system, heel counters, and the cracked leather midfoot swooshes on both lateral and medial sides. More wheat gold-tinted hue is accentuated over the laces, sock liners, and tongue tabs.

The look is finished with white midsoles that match the tongue tag's branding details and the vibrant orange rubber outsoles. The orange tread underfoot adds vibrancy to the otherwise neutral color scheme. The Dunk High "Wheat Gold" sneakers are rumored to be released in 2023 for $125 via the label's website.

