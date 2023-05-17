Nike Dunk Low "Be True" 2023 sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike has given much of its attention to the Dunk sneaker model throughout the first five months of 2023. The label has focused on providing the silhouette with multiple makeovers and iterations. The latest makeover to appear of the OG Dunk silhouette is the "Be True" after a similar makeover of it in 2022 of SB Dunk.

The label is now letting go the SB Dunk "Be True" makeover for its latest 2023 Dunk "Be True" sneakers. The "Be True" makeover celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. Usually, the sneaker drops during the Pride month, which is from June 1 to June 30.

A release date for the restock of Dunk low "Be True" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in June 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Be True" 2023 sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Be True" 2023 sneakers

The swoosh label and its veteran Peter Moore launched the beloved Dunk silhouette as a part of the basketball shoe lineup in 1985. The silhouette was released to the public and immediately attracted the attention of the sneaker community with its unique makeover.

The silhouette has greatly impacted the sneaker community with its presence and has been closely associated with collegiate sneakers. The shoe was famous due to its two-toned colorways and was soon adapted into the skateboarding and lifestyle departments.

The shoe holds an influential position in the sneaker world and comes clad in multiple patterns and iterations. The swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The Dunk has always been one of the central silhouettes to be clad in a Pride month-themed colorway. Most recently, the SB Dunk "Be True" makeover was clad in a white hue with the minimalistic color scheme. The latest Dunk "Be True", though, has been expressed in a far more colorful approach.

The shoe's overlays and the profile swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles are covered in an iridescent finish. The spectrum of the iridescent covers Pride's flag tones. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material.

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



📸 shawnleekix (IG) First glimpse at a new Nike Dunk Low “Be True”📸 shawnleekix (IG) First glimpse at a new Nike Dunk Low “Be True” 🌈 📸 shawnleekix (IG) https://t.co/MrfhdBv9t4

The base of the shoe is clad in a silver-hued leather material, which sits on the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels and heels. The PU leather grid patterned overlays are added on the forefoot and heel counters. Another hue is added into the mix with the white laces and lining.

A complete image with branding details haven't been showcased yet. A release date hasn't been announced by the label yet, but it's rumored to be released in June 2023 via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

