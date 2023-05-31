Nike Dunk Low “Blue Suede” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk sneaker has received a lot of attention from sportswear giant Nike in the initial five months of 2023. A few of the notable redesigns presented by the Swoosh label are "Australia," "Supersonic," and others. The most recent item to be launched is a brand-new product featuring a "Blue Suede" palette.

The Swoosh brand has concentrated on adding several iterations of the sneaker style to its collection, notably to widen its variety of Nike Dunk sneakers exclusively for women.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Blue Suede” variant is slated to enter the sneaker market on June 13, 2023. These women’s exclusive footwear pieces will cost $120 USD for each pair, which is a reasonable price for a premium suede sneaker. The pair will be available on the Nike's SNKRS app as well as select retailers, both online and offline.

Nike Dunk Low “Blue Suede” shoes are complimented with navy leather swoosh overlays

The Dunks, Air Force 1, Air Max, Jordans, and other enduring sneaker types have received continuous attention from Nike over the years. However, in 2023 the company included numerous revamps for both the OG and SB variants, putting a greater emphasis on the Dunk footwear style.

Peter Moore, who created shoes specifically for basketball courts, invented the Dunk silhouette. The 1985 introduction of the sneaker as a basketball shoe led to its acceptance in lifestyle as well as skateboarding niches over time.

The description of these upcoming “Blue Suede” sneakers on the SNRKS webpage reads,

“Why complicate things? The Dunk Low "Blue Suede" makes it easy to move between seasons. Crafted (almost completely) with premium suede, it's a classic look made new again. Luxe detailing, like the synthetic leather liner and elegant tongue label, elevate your 'fit. The high-contrast Deep Royal Blue and Sesame colorway simplifies your winter-to-spring wardrobe change. And if that's not enough, the padded collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

The model features a quality suede top as well as a two-tone design with royal blue accents on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel patch and sesame-colored accents on the toebox, quarter panel, and collar.

With the Nike Swoosh right next in dark obsidian, tonal royal blue laces flow up the sesame-hued tongue towards a leather patch bearing the "Nike" insignia in royal blue. The royal blue sockliner as well as dark obsidian "Nike" embroidery on the heel serve as accents to this color, which extends back to the heel tab.

The attached insole appears to be made of leather and is covered in sesame for an extra touch of opulence. The Dunk midsole is given a coconut milk makeover underneath the foot, and the deep blue rubber outer sole unit wraps up the design.

Schedule the aforementioned Nike Dunk release in your calendars. To be informed when the Nike Dunk Low 'Blue Suede' trainers go on sale, readers may subscribe to the brand's email list. Customers can also download the SNKRS app to learn more about the latest version and other planned Dunk launches.

