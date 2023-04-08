Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has continued to maintain its number one position in the first three months of 2023. The label has caught attention of sneakerheads by releasing multiple iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models, including Dunk, Air Max, Air Force 1 and Jordan.

The label has also especially paid close attention to the Dunk sneaker model in 2023, revealing multiple makeovers and a few in the pipeline. Other than Dunk, the swoosh label has introduced many new sneaker models to its catalog in 2023, including Tatum 1, Ja 1, Air Max 270 Go and Air Max Pulse.

The latest colorway to grace the Dunk Low is "Geode Teal." An official release date for the Dunk Low "Geode Teal" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, as per media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in Summer 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label debuted the iconic Dunk sneaker model as a a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette was designed by the legendary designer Peter Moore, who's credited with designing the legendary Nike sneaker model Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model became quickly popular among sneakerheads due to its clean construct and unique look. The sneaker model received fame due to its two-toned color scheme and NCAA-themed makeover. The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The latest sneaker makeover of the Peter Moore-designed Dunk Low "Geode Teal" comes clad in a "Geode Teal / White / Emerald Rise" color scheme. The sneaker colorway is focusing on oceanic hues. The underlays of the upper come clad in a minty-aqua leather base, which evokes the image of shallow water.

The Geode Teal leather base can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels and heels. The titular minty-aqua hue is continued on mesh tongues and lining. The Geode Teal hue contrasts with sea green teak hue, known as Emerald Rise. The Emerald Rise hue is added on the overlays placed over the forefoot, lacing system, heel tabs and heel counters.

The oceanic hues makeover is broken up with the addition of striking white placed on the branding details of "Nike" lettering on the heel tabs, sockliners and the swoosh logo on both the medial and lateral profiles.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and emerald rubber outsoles. The Dunk Low "Geode Teal" sneakers are rumored to release in the coming months on the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers. The pair will be released in women's sizes at a retail price of $110.

Poll : 0 votes