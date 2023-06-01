Nike Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers: Restock date, price, and more details explored

First released on November 25, 2022, Nike Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers are making a comeback on June 1, 2023. Inspired by the Miami hurricanes, this colorway of the Nike Dunk Low was first rumored to be released soon after images of the shoe surfaced. The shoe has since been released and has become a popular choice for sneakerheads.

With orange leather and contrasting green accents, this pair of Nike Dunk Low has been very high in demand. Needless to say, considering this, the sneaker label decided to restock the model.

The pair will be available for sneakerheads on June 1, 2023, at 8:30 pm GMT+5:30, via the official Nike store and the SNKRS app. The shoes will be priced at $110 and will only be available in men's sizes.

Nike Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers will be restocked in men's sizes

Nike Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” sneakers have an orange leather sole and matching tongue and laces. The design is finished with Orange "NIKE" branded heels and insoles on top of a white midsole and green Swooshes, overlays, inner liners, rubber outsoles, and tongue branding.

Nike described the shoes as:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the Nike Dunk Low Retro returns with crisp overlays and original team colors. This basketball icon channels '80s vibes with premium leather in the upper that looks good and breaks in even better. Modern footwear technology helps bring the comfort into the 21st century."

The Dunk has always been unique since it made its hardwood debut in 1985. Carefully designed to portray the vivid spirit and exuberant energy of collegiate basketball, it immediately came to represent the team mindset and stand for the independent people that joined together to leave their imprint.

Those who prefer Nike Dunk Low sneakers, typically get an upper part utilizing a mix of fabric types made up of leather, suede, or synthetics among others. The shoes have fashionable overlays paired with thoughtful perforations. They give the shoes a breathable comfort and aesthetic appeal.

Nike's iconic Swoosh logo is usually made from real or imitation material and is placed on both sides of the shoes. The colorized variety only enhances the shoe's unique overall motif.

The midsole of Nike Dunk Low sneakers is thick and cushioned, providing comfort and impact absorption. It is often made of foam material for lightweight support. The outsole of the Dunk Low is typically made of rubber, offering traction and durability. It features a classic herringbone pattern that provides grip on various surfaces.

One of Nike's most famous designs to date, the Dunk's style is known for its powerful color blocking and iconic color blocking. The Dunk is a streetwear standard that crews all over the world love as it is at ease in any setting, from the courtroom seats to the everyday commute.

The Dunk Low is prepared for whatever comes next since it combines classic design with contemporary enhancements. Nike maintained the original team-inspired color palate and supple leather uppers that make the Dunk Low the classic shoe but with a redesigned midsole for increased comfort.

As mentioned earlier, the shoe will be released on June 1, 2023, at a price of $110. It will be available at the official Nike store and the SNKRS app.

