Nike Dunk Low "Supersonic" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has maintained its focus on increasing the offerings of their classic sneakers; however, throughout the first five months of 2023, the Swoosh label has paid special attention to the Dunk sneaker model. The label has released multiple iconic makeovers such as "Rose Whisper," "Cacao Wow," "Knicks," "Washed Denim," and more.

The latest makeover is the Dunk Low "Supersonic" sneakers. The overall aesthetic of the shoe is simple but surely eye-catching. The Dunk Low "Supersonic" will be released as a part of the sneaker pack, for which a makeover of the Cortez "Supersonic" has already been revealed by the Swoosh label.

An official release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Supersonic" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet, Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023, alongside other sneakers in the pack, including the Cortez "Supersonic."

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Supersonic" sneakers will be released alongside Cortez "Supersonic"

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Supersonic" sneakers will be released alongside Cortez "Supersonic" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton brand has been focused on the Dunk sneaker model in 2023 and has released multiple makeovers, including GRs, collabs, and special editions. The latest "Supersonic" comes as a part of the sneaker pack.

The Dunk silhouette was designed by beloved sneaker designer and Swoosh label veteran Peter Moore, who crafted the sneakers specifically for the basketball courts. The shoe was launched in 1985 as a basketball shoe and quickly became popular as the younger generation took an interest in it.

Over time, the sneaker was accepted under the lifestyle and skateboarding sub-categories. The sneaker model has been clad in innumerable iconic color schemes, each of which originally focused on collegiate sports teams colors and became deeply associated with the history of HBCUs. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as an 80s basketball icon.

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The Nike Sportswear label will be adding a "Supersonic" series to its collection in 2023, which pays homage to the sound of music. The latest addition to the collection is the Dunk Low "Supersonic." The pair comes clad in a "White/Igloo/Black/Neutral Grey" color scheme.

The upper of the shoes is constructed out of a mix of smooth leather, tumbled leather, nubuck, and mesh materials. The base of the shoe is clad in a sail hue, which is placed upon the perforated toeboxes and mid panels. More white is added to the tongues and the plain white cotton laces.

The white hue contrasts with neutral gray overlays and black detailing. The black pops appear over the collars, inner lining, and tongue labels. More details are added with the Supersonic logo stamped on the lateral ankles and the graphic insoles. The look is finished off with a white midsole and icy translucent outsoles.

The Dunk Low "Supersonic" sneakers are rumored to launch via Nike and select retailers for $110.

Poll : 0 votes