Nike Cortez “Supersonic” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike Cortez's 50th milestone was lackluster, but the Swoosh label vows to spice things up for a drab 2022 through the introduction of eye-catching fresh designs all year long. In tandem with this aim, the company plans to introduce the "Supersonic" color scheme, which will be used to highlight the historic running design. The complete shoe will be covered in a black and white color scheme, with hits of blue primarily for branding accents.

Although the precise date as well as the price of the 2023 launch of the Nike Cortez Supersonic are yet undisclosed, the shoe will probably be offered at a few select merchants and online stores in addition to the official Nike website. Fans must keep an eye out for information on official release dates and prices.

Nike Cortez “Supersonic” shoes feature classic black and white makeup with themed logos all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most easily identifiable trainers in the long tradition of trainers is the Cortez model from the Swoosh. When Nike began to roll out as the Blue Ribbon Sports in 1972, the silhouette was their first sports shoe.

Bill Bowerman, a founding partner of the Swoosh label and a reputed track and field coach at the University of Oregon, conceived the shoe. For road running as well as long-distance training, Bill set out to design comfortable and reliable running footwear.

Thanks to its cutting-edge design and functionality, the footwear model quickly gained popularity among both athletes and consumers in general. It also became a symbol of culture, particularly in Los Angeles, where it was embraced by a variety of communities, including graffiti artists, gang members, skateboarders, and hip-hop musicians.

The brand has introduced numerous iterations and colors of the Nike Cortez over the years, keeping the shoe trendy and up-to-date despite shifting fashion tastes.

The Nike Cortez adopts the look set by the series and is made of a combination of white and bone leather with significant black accents. A reflective Swoosh as well as heel reinforcements are among them, adding a gritty contrast to the apparently plain background.

The distinctive Supersonic insignia is boldly exhibited on the graphic insoles and neatly embossed on the heel counter of this model, just like the Dunk does. A white, sail, and black sole unit underneath completes the pair.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Get the official SNKRS app from the Swoosh brand or join the official site to receive quick news when the release dates of the Nike Cortez "Supersonic" are announced.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Cortez Supersonic shoes, the Swoosh brand also dressed another iconic Nike Dunk Low silhouette in a similar Supersonic ensemble. These shoes, teased a few weeks ago, featured comparable off-white and bold black outfits with Supersonic logos on the rear heels as well as on the insoles.

The release dates and price information of these Nike Dunk Low “Supersonic” are also kept under wraps. Curious buyers and other Dunkheads can sign up on the shoe brand’s web page or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arriving low-top shoe.

Poll : 0 votes