Top 5 Nike Cortez sneakers to wear

The Nike Cortez quickly gained popularity in the athletics sphere to become a symbol of cultural significance. In the 1970s and 1980s, during the peak hip-hop and street culture movements, it garnered much attention. Moreover, after famous people such as Kendrick Lamar frequently wore the sneaker, its reputation as a symbol of street fashion was further solidified.

In another instance, throughout the film Forrest Gump, the titular protagonist (Tom Hanks) was seen wearing Nike Cortez sneakers. During the iconic sequence in which Forrest Gump runs across the United States to embark on his long journey, he wears a pair of Cortez sneakers. This particular scenario and Forrest's affiliation with the Nike Cortez footwear became legendary and further helped establish the sneaker's place in popular culture.

The success of Nike Cortez inspired the Swoosh label to create many iterations of this model that were well-celebrated by the sneakerheads. On that note, here is a list of the top five Nike Cortez sneakers that fans of the brand would absolutely cherish.

The Nike Cortez "VIVID SULFUR" and four other Cortez silhouettes are for sneaker lovers

1) Nike Cortez "Yin Yang"

As Bill Bowerman's iconic design, this particular shoe, which has a contrast between black and white, comes with a shroud that can be removed. The Cortez "Yin and Yang" sneaker has an upper made entirely of leather, with white on the lateral sides and black on the medial sides. Extended heel tabs, contrasting midfoot Swooshes, and wide zippered shrouds disguise the typical lacing and prolong the two-tone design all accentuate the uppers of the shoes.

In addition, more Nike branding is present on the shoe in the form of stitched miniature Swooshes, tongue tags, "NIKE" branding stitched on the back, and printed insoles. Finally, midsoles in black and white and outsoles made of rubber complete the shoe's overall design.

The Cortez "Yin Yang" was released early this year and is available for $130 at select retail sites and the official Nike website.

2) Nike Cortez "VIVID SULFUR"

The Cortez turned 50 in 2022, and to celebrate, the brand released several collaborations featuring updated versions of the shoe. This "VIVID SULFUR" colorway uses a tried-and-true color-blocking pattern between black and yellow, permeating feelings that are reminiscent of Bruce Lee because of the contrast that is often associated with the action actor. The iconic Nike Cortez sneaker is making a comeback in a brand-new colorway.

The top is made of nylon and has a subdued yellow coloration. Suede overlays are placed on the toe, eyestay, and heel panel. Meanwhile, the leather Swoosh, the heel tab, and the midsole's bottom back area are all accented in black. The brand-new colorway is finished with dubraes that are metallic silver lace.

The Cortez "VIVID SULFUR" is available for $100 at select retail sites and the official Nike store.

3) Nike Cortez "Burgundy Fade"

For this particular iteration of the Cortez, Nike Sportswear employs a vintage burnished finish, making the shoe appear unique and well-worn. A mashup of black, red, and coconut milk may be seen on her attire. Full leather covers the upper of this iteration of the Cortez, featuring mesh on the tongue and the shoe's interior lining.

Aside from that, the shoe has a black and red upper, with burnish detail as the primary focus of attention. Coconut white color is applied to the shoe's laces, lining, and heel tabs, with the dark red "NIKE" lettering on the heel tabs. The design finishes with black eye stays and Swooshes that sit above a dark red rubber sole.

The sneaker is set to release for sneakerheads in the latter half of this year, so fans can sign up at Nike's website to get more updates on this much anticipated release.

4) CLOT x Nike Cortez "Bruce Lee"

The CLOT imprint, which Edison Chen owns, has been active with Nike and the Jordan brand. The Hong Kong-based company has released sneakers like the Jordan Delta 2, the Air Jordan 5, and the Nike Dunk High, and 2023 appears to be a different year than this winning streak.

The CLOT x Nike "Clotez" is a 3-in-1 designintroduced in its debut black and white colorway earlier this month. Recently, the Bruce Lee-esque version of the shoe was created in collaboration with Nike. The yellow and black colorway gets its palette from the classic one-piece jumpsuit Bruce Lee wore in Game of Death.

The Clotez silhouette was produced with the assistance of local Hong Kong artist Harry Wong, who was responsible for the Air Max design "Kung Fu Soul," a concept from the Nike On Air contest in 2018. Exploring the idea of the Tai Chi diagram, aka the Yin-Yang symbol, the "Clotez" may be worn as is or broken apart, converting into two completely different shoes, including a sneaker and a slip-on.

The CLOT x Nike Cortez "Bruce Lee" retails for $140 on the official Nike and CLOT web stores and other select retail sites.

5) Nike Cortez "Cedar"

After giving a preview of a few pairs that would be coming back with a combination of nylon and suede materials, Nike Sportswear is reverting to its traditional all-leather construction for a few upcoming releases. This "Cedar" colorway, which is part of a broader portfolio and is ideal for Fall 2023, is one of those colorways.

Using a color pattern of white, cedar, red stardust, and sail for their outfits, the full leather covers the upper of this pair of Cortez, which also features mesh on the tongue and interior. It has a white foundation, where cedar contrasts on the shoe's Swooshes, heels, and insoles. A Red Stardust stripe runs along the Sail midsole, after which the design is finished off with "Nike" lettering on the tongue and heels with a throwback flair.

The Nike Cortez "Cedar" is available for $100 at the official Nike website and other select retail sites.

The Nike Cortez is one of Nike's oldest styles and has been around for a long time in the sneaker community. However, these five shoes are only illustrative of the cultural phenomenon that this silhouette has become, outlining the success that it may achieve in the future.

