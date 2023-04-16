Nike Dunk Low "Mica Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Over the past few years, the Nike Dunk Low has experienced a significant comeback, with a number of new colorways as well as collaborations being widely publicized. Although the model may have grown into a wardrobe staple by this point, the Swoosh label will continue to release new colorways through 2023, including the just-announced "Red Panda." The silhouette recently appeared in "White/Honeydew," which will be a part of the Holiday 2023 roster of Dunk releases.

The Nike Dunk Low "White/Honeydew" colorway is expected to retail for $110 per pair. The release date of the shoes has not yet been confirmed, but sources suggest that it will drop sometime in 2023. The sneakers will be available on Nike.com and other select retailers.

Nike Dunk Low “White/Honeydew” shoes are complimented with crisp white leather base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular and versatile sneakers in the market, with a rich history and a wide range of colorways and styles. The Dunk Low was originally created in 1985 as a basketball shoe but soon became a staple of street culture and skateboarding. The sneaker has been reimagined and reinvented over the years, with different materials, patterns, collaborations, and themes.

Giving the information about the origins and evolution of their renowned Dunk Low style, the Swoosh label writes::

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



This clean pair's expected to launch by fall for $110 USD Here's a first-look at the Nike Dunk Low "White/Mica Green"This clean pair's expected to launch by fall for $110 USD Here's a first-look at the Nike Dunk Low "White/Mica Green" 🍵This clean pair's expected to launch by fall for $110 USD 💸 https://t.co/fVlw3ZCrVh

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the latest iterations of the Dunk Low is the "White/Honeydew" colorway, which is expected to be released in 2023. The sneaker's upper is made entirely of leather, and the majority of its underlays and overlays are in white.

The Swoosh, heel tab, tongue ta,g and tongue lining all have accents in the "Honeydew" light green shade that Nike calls out. Moreover, the tongue and lace set receives additional white touches, keeping everything clear and uncomplicated.

The perforated toebox, tonal needlework, and Nike branding on the heel are typical design elements compared to prior Dunk Low versions. The white Dunk midsole and honeydew rubber outer sole unit complete the appearance.

The White/Honeydew variant is a simple yet stylish sneaker that can be easily paired with different outfits and seasons. The canvas material gives it a casual and comfortable feel, while the leather overlays add some durability and structure.

This colorway is one of the many examples of how Nike continues to innovate and create new versions of its iconic sneakers. The Nike Dunk Low is a timeless shoe that can suit any style or occasion, and this colorway is a refreshing and refined addition to its lineup.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Dunk Low "White/Honeydew" shoes that are planned for the coming weeks. For those who are interested in getting their hands on these pairs, they can sign up on Swoosh's website or get the SNKRS app for quick alerts on the launch.

Poll : 0 votes