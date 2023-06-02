Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers: Restock date, price, and more details explored

Nike has focused on its classic Dunk sneaker model throughout the first five months of 2023, and it looks like the label is only going to continue to do so. After previously releasing a number of iconic makeovers including "Knicks," "Cacao Wow," and others, the label has revealed a heavy restock for Dunks.

The Swoosh label restocked six of its iconic colorways including "Black Suede," "Primal Pink," "Heirloom," "Miami," "Needlework," and "Arizona." One of the most anticipated is the Dunk Low "Needlework," which was originally released on April 12, 2023.

The pair was re-released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 1, 2023, at 10 am ET. The pair was released exclusively in women's sizes.

Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers can be availed exclusively in women's sizing

The newly restocked Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers can be availed exclusively in women's sizing

The Nike Dunk model was launched by the Swoosh label in 1985. It was launched as a part of the basketball shoes lineup as the Swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore designed the iconic and legendary design. The silhouette was instantly popular among sneakerheads thanks to its many charms, including the youth who got attached to its "collegiate" look.

The sneaker model is currently one of the most desired shoes even 38 years later. The sneaker's unique construct and cuts make it possible for the model to be dressed in endless options and unique colorways.

The Dunk Low model is currently famous due to its iconic "Panda" makeover. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The OG basketball silhouette has been given iterations from skateboarding and lifestyle sub-labels. The pair has been clad in innumerable iterations in more than three decades of existence including, SB, Low-top, Mid-top, High-top, EMB, Remastered, Disrupt, and more.

The newly restocked "Needlework" iteration, gives off the neutral EMB iteration vibe. The pair comes clad in a "Sail/Aura/Tawny/Metallic Silver" color scheme. The color palette is kept neutral, but it does have a classy touch with the additions of intricate patterns and small rope laces, which give a "cloudy" vibe.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material, the base of which is clad in a sail hue. The sail hue is affixed on the perforated toe boxes, quarter panels, and collars. A contrasting silver-grey/Aura shade is placed upon the heel overlays, mudguards, and lacing system.

The swooshes on both medial and lateral sides are clad in a grey hue, which is decorated with intricate craftsmanship details. This gives a similar aesthetic to old-school needlework textiles. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and grey rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a price tag of $120.

