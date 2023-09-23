Nike Dunk Low "Pink Teddy Bear" sneakers restock: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to serve their beloved sneakerheads and OG fans with iconic restocks throughout 2023. The label has paid special attention to the Dunk sneaker model and has launched multiple makeovers for the low-cut, high-cut, EMB, SB, and more models. The label is now restocking yet another Dunk makeover with Dunk Low "Pink Teddy Bear" sneakers.

The Dunk Low "Pink Teddy Bear" sneakers come in a neutral yet chic makeover, which catches the eye of minimalistic women. The sneaker makeover is clad in a classic two-toned makeover, which is fit for the latest "Barbie-core" trend.

An official release date for the restock of Dunk Low "Pink Teddy Bear" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the Instagram sneaker account @cop_o_clock, the shoe will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in September 2023.

The restocking pair of Nike Dunk Low "Pink Teddy Bear" sneakers will come clad in white and pink hue

Nike debuted their Dunk sneaker model in 1985 as a part of the basketball sneaker lineage. The shoe is the brainchild of Swoosh label veteran Peter Moore, who gave it a clean look and comfort for athletes. The shoe's look and chameleon nature were appreciated by multiple sub-categories of the Swoosh label, including the skateboarding and lifestyle sections.

The Dunk sneaker model became popular originally due to its Be True To Your School colorway series. The younger generation favored the "collegiate" look of the silhouette as it was clad in the team colors of multiple universities.

The shoe has been in a continuous rotation for almost four decades. It is still one of the most desired sneakers and is clad in countless makeovers every month. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The upcoming Dunk Low "Pink Teddy Bear" sneaker comes clad in white and pink hues. The shoe model gives a nod to the 2006-released "Three Bears" pack, which was based on the timeless fairy tale. The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of mesh, suede, and leather material.

The base of the shoe is constructed out of nylon material, which is overlaid with a complete mix of pink and white stitching. The shoe's overlays are constructed out of smooth suede material, which is placed upon quarter panels, toe boxes, lacing systems, and ankle collars.

These overlays are dressed in a rosewood shade. Another hue is added to the mix with the bright salmon placement on the inner lining, plain cotton laces, and "Nike" lettering at heel tabs.

Graphics debossed on the heels and insoles give a nod to the Teddy Bear series. The profile swooshes are accented with "Sail" for a neutral touch. White midsoles and gum rubber outsoles complete the design and give it a teddy bear aesthetic.