Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to retain its top position in 2023 as well. The label has maintained the title of a footwear genius by revealing iconic and eye-catching makeovers upon its classic sneaker models such as Dunk, Air Max, and more.

The American label has added many new sneaker models to its catalog in 2023, including the JA 1, Air Max 270 Go, Air Max Pulse, and more. Other than launching technologically enhanced and innovative designs in its brand-new sneaker catalog, the label has also given attention to the already classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023.

The latest colorway to brace the silhouette is the Dunk Low "Polar Blue." The official release date for the Dunk Low Premium "Sequoia" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the 2023 holiday season.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" sneakers, a perfect release for the winter seasons

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Polar Blue" sneakers will be a perfect release for the winter seasons

The swoosh label debuted their iconic Dunk sneakers as part of their basketball shoe lineup in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette is the brainchild of the swoosh label's veteran legendary designer Peter Moore, who is credited with designing many other legendary Nike shoes such as the Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach the heights of popularity among Nike enthusiasts and sneakerheads due to its unique look, two-toned color schemes, and clean construction. The shoe also carries great potential to be clad in countless makeovers. The swoosh label, introducing the sneaker model on its official site, states:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The Dunk Low sneaker model has been reinterpreted multiple times, including Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top and Low-Top. The latter model is now being released in a premium "Polar Blue" makeover. The silhouette will come clad in a "Polar Blue / White" color scheme.

The colorway is reminiscent of the "UNC" color scheme. The silhouette comes clad in a clean two-toned makeover. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with the white hue acting as a base and the blue hue accented upon the overlays.

Meanwhile, the white hue is accented upon the collars, toeboxes, and quarter panels. The overlaid blue hue is added along the eyestays, heels, and mudguards. The white hue continues upon the laces and the tongues, while the branding details are clad in blue, including the tongue tag, heel tabs, sockliners, and the profile swooshes.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and polar blue rubber outsoles.The Dunk Low "Polar Blue" is rumored to release during Holiday 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $115. The pair will be released exclusively in men's sizes.

