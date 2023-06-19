Nike Dunk Low Premium "Light Orewood Brown" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to maintain its number one position as the sportswear giant throughout 2022. It is doing the same in 2023. In 2023, the brand has put a lot of emphasis on the Dunk sneaker model, and it looks like that trend will continue as the Dunk Low Premium "Light Orewood Brown" is the next iteration to receive a makeover.

The Swoosh label has created numerous iterations of the Dunk sneaker model including High, Low, Remastered, EMB, SB Dunk, and more. To further its reach, Nike has reimagined the Dunk Low sneaker in a chic "Light Orewood Brown" colorway. The "Light Orewood Brown" makeover comes after the Swoosh label's previously unveiled color schemes such as "Sequoia," "Burgundy Crush," "Oil Green," and more.

An official release date for the Dunk Low Premium "Light Orewood Brown" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker account Private Selection, the pair will be released soon in 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium "Light Orewood Brown" sneakers come in a monochromatic color scheme

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium "Light Orewood Brown" sneakers come clad in a monochromatic color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label debuted the beloved Dunk sneaker model as part of its basketball shoes lineage in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk sneaker model is the brainchild of the Swoosh label's veteran and legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing the iconic, Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to rise to popularity amongst sneakerheads and Nike enthusiasts due to its unique look and collegiate aesthetics. The shoe also became famous for its two-toned NCAA color schemes and back-to-school sneaker pack. The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker model on its official site as:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

Despite the product's hype and popularity, a few fans have often complained and expressed how they were dissatisfied with its quality. As such, the latest Dunk Low Premium iteration focuses on the quality of the sneaker model, while maintaining a neutral and monochromatic makeover.

The sneakers are covered in a fall-themed makeover and come in a "Light Orewood Brown / Sequoia / Guava Ice" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of canvas twill and suede material. The base of the shoe is done in a light Orewood Brown hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the toe boxes, mid panels, and heels.

The overlays of the sneakers are done in a tumbled leather material, which is placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters, and heel tabs. The look is finished off with the addition of a Guava Ice-hued sole unit.

The pair is rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes