Nike Dunk Low Premium "Oil Green" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its position as a footwear genius by revealing iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models like Dunks, Jordans, and Air Maxes.

So far, in 2023, the swoosh label has debuted many new sneaker models, including Ja Morant's JA 1, Air Max 270 Go, Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1, and Air Max Pulse. Other than launching technologically updated shoes, the label has also given attention to the beloved and already popular Dunk sneaker model. The latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the Dunk Low Premium "Oil Green."

An official release date for the Dunk Low Premium "Oil Green" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the Holidays of 2023 (November or December), alongside the Burgundy Crush and Sequoia colorways.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium "Oil Green" is constructed out of suede and canvas twill

The upcoming Dunk Low Premium "Oil Green" sneakers are rumored to release during the Holidays 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based swoosh label debuted the iconic Dunk sneaker model as a part of its basketball shoe lineup in 1985. The model was created by the swoosh label's veteran and legendary designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing other iconic Nike shoes such as the Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to become popular amongst sneakerheads and Nike enthusiasts due to its unique look.

The swoosh label introduces the silhouette on its official site as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The latest Dunk Low Premium iteration focuses upon the quality of the material used to construct the items.

The Premium assortment is growing by the day. After recently revealing "Pink Oxford," "Sequoia," and "Burgundy Crush," the latest to be added in the swoosh label's catalog is an "Oil Green" makeover.

The upcoming sneakers are covered in an earth tone-based makeover and comes clad in an Oil Green/Olive Aura/Phantom color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of canvas twill and suede material. The base layer is constructed in canvas twill, whereas the tonal overlays are in suede material.

The titular green shade continues upon the cotton laces and tongues. A disturbance to the monochromatic colorway is added with the Olive Aura-hued tongue tags. Another shade of Moss Green is added upon the swoosh logos.

The look is finished off with the Oil Green midfoot and phantom rubber outsoles.

These Dunk Lows are rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers during the Holiday of 2023 in men's sizes for $120.

