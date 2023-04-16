Nike Dunk Low "Pure Platinum" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has continued to maintain its number one position as a footwear genius in 2023 and plans to continue the streak throughout the year. The label keeps sneakerheads interested by releasing multiple iconic makeovers and colorways of its classic sneaker models, including Air Force, Air Max, Dunk and Jordan.

The label has paid particular attention to the Dunk sneaker model in 2023 and has continued to reveal multiple makeovers of it, a few of which are releasing soon. The latest makeover to surface is Dunk Low "Pure Platinum", which comes clad in a neutral and minimalistic makeover.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Pure Platinum" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers later this month on April 25, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Pure Platinum" sneakers

The swoosh label (nickname for Nike) launched their iconic Dunk sneaker model as a part of its basketball shoe lineup in 1985.

The 38-year-old silhouette was designed by the swoosh label's veteran and well-known sneaker designer figure Peter Moore. He also designed other legendary Swoosh label's sneaker models such as Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model quickly gained popularity among sneakerheads due to its clean construct, color-bloacking schemes and unique look. The sneaker model received fame due to its two-toned, back-to-school and NCAA-themed makeovers. The former is being applied on the latest upcoming Dunk Low "Pure Platinum" makeover.

The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the basketball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Channeling '80s vibes, its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The newly introduced Dunk Low "Pure Platinum" sneakers comes clad in a "White/ White/ Pure Platinum" color scheme. The pair ostensibly honors the OG Air Force 1 sneaker model from 1982. The sneaker colorway opts for two-toned color black in parallel colors and materials, like the OG Dunk Low "Pure Silver" sneaker.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. The smooth leather material makes up most of the shoe.

The smooth white leather constructs focus on the toe boxes, medial panels and more. The white contrasts with the light silver sneakers added on the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral area, forefoot overlays, lacing system and heel tabs.

The white hue is continued and comes accentuated on the nylon tongues, inner lining and Target branding. The pair’s nylon tongues, liners and even tongue branding arrives in tonal whites, with two-tone sole units sitting underfoot to complete the design. The look is finished off with white midsoles and light silver hued rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Low "Pure Plantinum" sneakers are slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on April 25, 2023, at a retail price of $110.

