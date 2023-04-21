Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to rule the footwear community for quite some time. The swoosh label has remained relevant for over five decades and continues to do so in 2023. They have focused on releasing technically advanced sneakers, which give high performance.

Other than introducing Air Max Pulse and Ja 1, the label has also focused on its classic models like Jordan and Dunk. The first half of the year saw the swoosh label focus on providing multiple iconic makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model. Now, a brand new makeover of the Dunk sneaker model has been revealed, dubbed the "Navy Canvas."

The release date for the Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted their beloved Dunk sneaker model in 1985 as part of the basketball shoe lineup. The sneaker model was designed by the swoosh label's veteran and well-known sneaker designer Peter Moore, who has also designed other sneaker models like Air Jordan 1.

The 38-year-old silhouette was initially launched as a basketball shoe, but over time has been accepted by sneakerheads as a lifestyle and streetwear choice. The Dunk sneaker model was quickly accepted by the sneaker community due to its clean aesthetics, color-blocking schemes and unique construction.

The sneaker model received more popularity due to NCAA-themed makeovers and two-toned color blocking.

The same two-toned color blocking is seen on the latest Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneaker makeover. The swoosh label introduces the famous sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the basketball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Channeling '80s vibes, its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere — in comfort."

The Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneaker model comes clad in a "Black / Purple Ink" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of canvas material, with the underlays clad in a black hue. The black hue is accentuated on the toe boxes, mid-panels and tongues.

The black hue contrasts with purple ink, which is placed on the leather overlays. The purple ink leather overlays are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, heel tabs, ankle collars and profile swooshes on both lateral and medial sides. The purple hue is continued on the plain cotton laces.

Another material is added into the mix with the purple mesh lining. The look is finished off with black midsoles and purple rubber outsoles. Branding details are added with the mini enamel accent on the tongue and reimagined "Nike" lettering in the rear.

The Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneakers are rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers this year at a retail price of $125. The pair will be launched exclusively in women's sizes.

