Nike Dunk Low "Red Stardust" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry with iconic re-releases of their classic silhouettes. One of the leading silhouettes for 2023 is their Dunk model. The Dunk sneaker and its various iterations have received numerous makeovers, and the latest to be added in the catalog is Dunk Low "Red Stardust."

The Dunk Low "Red Stardust" comes clad in a mix of neutral and vibrant hues, with a touch of pink. The shoe comes constructed out of leather material and is perfect for sophisticated sneakerheads. The shoe also sits perfectly within the viral Barbiecore trend.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Red Stardust" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during Holiday 2023 (October, November, and December).

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Red Stardust" sneakers, which come clad in red and rugged orange hues

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Red Stardust" sneakers come clad in red and orange hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label debuted iconic Dunk Low sneaker model in 1985 as the veteran and legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore constructed one of the greatest hardwood basketball court shoes.

It has since become one of the most desired and popular sneaker models. The shoe gained mainstream popularity after the release of "Be True To Your School" series. The shoe was later closely associated with the collegiate fashion and became popular among youth. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker pair by charting its glorious history.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The latest shoe to make an appearance is the Dunk Low "Red Stardust" sneakers, which leaves its basketball roots to embrace neutral hues. The sneaker model comes clad in a "Red Stardust / Rugged Orange / White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material, while the base of the shoes given a clean look as it comes clad in a white hue.

The white hue can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and the heel. More of the white color is added on the plain cotton laces, inner lining, and mesh tongues. The white base further contrasts with the red stardust overlays, which are placed upon the mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters.

Another hue is added into the mix with the rugged orange, on the tongue lining, sockliners, and the profile Swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and rugged orange rubber outsoles. The Dunk Low "Red Stardust" hue is slated to release during the Holidays 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The shoe will be released exclusively in women's sizing for a retail price of $115.