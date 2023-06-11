Nike Dunk Low "Strawberry & Peach" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has been active in promoting their Dunk sneaker model throughout the first six months of 2023. The label has continued to produce innumerable makeovers upon the Dunk and its iterations, including Dunk High, Dunk Low, SB Dunk, Remastered Dunk, EMB, and more. The Swoosh label unveiled a "Strawberry & Peach" makeover upon the Dunk Low to expand the catalog further.

The Dunk Low "Strawberry & Peach" makeover is kept vibrant and eye-catching to attract the attention of little sneakerheads. The makeover comes after the Swoosh label previously unveiled multiple other GS colorways, including "Blue Iridescent," "Mint Foam," "Hologram," and more.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Strawberry & Peach" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet, Just Fresh Kicks, the pair will be dropping via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Strawberry & Peach" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in Grade School sizes

The beloved sneaker designer and the Swoosh label's veteran, Peter Moore, constructed the silhouette of the OG Dunk sneaker model. The shoe was initially designed for hardwood courts and basketball sports; however, other communities soon accepted it, proving its chameleon charm.

The shoe was later reiterated in multiple designs, including SB Dunk, Remastered Dunk, EMB Dunk, and many other iterations from the Swoosh label's skateboarding and lifestyle department. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The Dunk silhouette was launched in 1985 and has remained relevant to the sneaker community. The youth especially admires its association with the collegiate and streetwear worlds.

The Dunk sneaker model has continued to maintain its reputation as an epitome of the back-to-school lineup with the traditional two-toned designs. The latest makeover is also primarily clad in a two-toned makeover. The shoe gives a summer/spring vibrant aesthetic, as the base comes covered in a peach hue with soft orange.

The soft orange hue is added to the perforated toe boxes and mid panels. The peach hue contrasts with vibrant strawberry pink overlays upon the forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters, heel tabs, sock liners, and tongue labels.

Another hue is added into the mix with the cream and sail tones placed upon the plain cotton laces and profile swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles. The pair's branding details include placing "Nike" bold lettering on the tongues, sock liners, and heel tabs.

The look is finished off with sail midsoles and pink rubber outsoles. The shoe is rumored to launch via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks. The pair will be launched at a retail price of $90 in grade-school sizes in the coming weeks.

