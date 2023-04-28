Nike Dunk Low "Track Red" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is continuing to launch brand-new makeovers of its classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023. This time, the label is giving the sneaker iteration Dunk Low a "Track Red" makeover. The pair comes clad in an almost monochromatic red hue.

In 2023, the swoosh label has focused on Dunk sneaker model and has continued to give fans brand-new iconic makeovers. The latest makeover of the sneaker model is kept vibrant to catch eyes of little sneakerheads.

A release date for the vibrant Dunk Low "Track Red" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker model will launch via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in Fall 2023. The pair will release in grade school sizes, but no details for adult sizes have been revealed yet.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Track Red" sneakers

The Dunk low is a brainchild of the legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore and was launched by the swoosh label in 1985. The sneaker design quickly became popular in the sneaker community due to its clean aesthetic and potential to be clad in various iterations, patterns and color schemes.

The model was originally introduced as a basketball silhouette but gradually attracted attention of other communities, including lifestyle and skating. The swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The shoe became famous for its original BTTYS makeovers in two-toned color schemes. However, the latest color scheme "Track Red" lets go of the collegiate base and will be launched in an almost monochromatic makeover. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material, which is accompanied by mesh tongues and lining.

The upper follows an all-red theme with track red and red stardust hues. The entire upper is clad in a track red hue, including the perforated toes, forefoot overlays, mid-panels, heel counters, profile swooshes, lacing system, laces and liners.

While at first glace, the shoes look monochromatic, on closer inspection, one can notice the branding details being clad in a glistening "Red Stardust" hue, contrasting with the "Track Red" upper.

The glistening "Red Stardust" hue is accentuated on the "Nike" branding on the tongue tags, sock liners and heel tabs. The pair resumes the one-color Track Red theme on the EVA/Rubber sole unit setting underfoot.

The newly revealed Dunk Low "Track Red" sneakers are rumored to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023. The pair will release exclusively in kid's sizes, with the grade school size to be released at a retail price of $90.

