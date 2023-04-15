Nike Dunk Low "University of Oregon” PE sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to maintain the number one position as a footwear label in the first three months of 2023 and plans to maintain the streak further.

The label caught the attention of sneakerheads by releasing multiple iconic makeovers and colorways upon its classic sneaker models including Air Force, Dunks, and Jordans.

They paid special central attention to the Dunk sneaker model in 2023 and have continued to reveal multiple makeovers for it. The latest makeover to surface is Dunk Low "University of Oregon." The player edition "University of Oregon" was designed by the beloved designer Tinker Hatfield himself.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "University of Oregon" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair was released exclusively via the GOAT app in limited units of 1000 pairs starting on April 11, 2023, at reseller prices.

More about the newly revealed Nike Dunk Low "University of Oregon” PE sneakers, which were the first-ever Dunk designed by Tinker Hatfield

Nike launched their iconic Dunk sneaker model as a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old silhouette was designed by the legendary designer Peter Moore, who also designed other legendary Nike sneaker models such as Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model quickly gained popularity amongst sneakerheads due to its clean construct and unique look. The sneaker model received fame due to its back-to-school and NCAA-themed makeovers.

The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

DELGADO. @ThereGoChachi It’s here. Tinker Hatfield’s first-ever Dunk. Produced in a limited run of 1,000 pairs, the Nike Dunk Low 'Oregon' PE is made in partnership with @divisionst. Proceeds benefit participating student-athletes like me. Available now, exclusively on the @GOAT app It’s here. Tinker Hatfield’s first-ever Dunk. Produced in a limited run of 1,000 pairs, the Nike Dunk Low 'Oregon' PE is made in partnership with @divisionst. Proceeds benefit participating student-athletes like me. Available now, exclusively on the @GOAT app https://t.co/Efzioo51g2

The Dunk, which was originally designed by Peter Moore, was also taken interest in by the other Swoosh label's designer, including the beloved Tinker Hatfield, who designed Air Jordan 3 to 15 for the swoosh label.

Tinker Hatfield gave his first-ever Dunk makeover for a "University of Oregon" OE. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather, suede, and mesh material.

The underlay of the sneaker comes clad in a pale silver hue, which is composed out of a mix of PU-coated leather and suede overlays. Another material is added into the mix with smooth grain leather swooshes clad in white.

A nod to the university is added with the "Oregon O" embroidered lettering in a color-matched silver on the heel. A vibrant touch is added with neon electric green pops, which are accentuated upon the interior collars and stitching. Branding details are added with the university's Fighting Duck logo placed on the tongue.

Alongside the Fighting Duck logo, Tinker Hatfield's signature is stitched on the reverse side. Moreover, a "Ducks of a Feather" wordmark is added in multiple colors upon the sockliner.

The pair can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Goat at reseller prices ranging from $1005 to $2505.

