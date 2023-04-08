Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers: Restock and price details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is known for celebrating holidays from various ethnicities lavishly.

Even though Valentine's Day is over, the swoosh label is celebrating the love. The label is restocking the 2021-released Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneaker makeover in 2023.

The label has also focused on introducing new technologically updated sneakers including Ja 1, Sabrina 1 and Air Max Pulse in 2023. Apart from offering new sneaker models, they have given central attention on Dunk footwear. Now, the label is re-releasing the much-celebrated August 31, 2021, Valentine's Day-themed dunk model.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, it will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on May 10, 2023. The sneaker pair will be launched exclusively in kid's sizes.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers are restocking in Kid's size after it was originally released in 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Designed by the Swoosh label's veteran and sneaker designer Peter Moore, the Beaverton, Oregon-based label debuted their beloved Dunk sneaker model as a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette has transformed from a basketball shoe to a major streetwear model now.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach global popularity among sneakerheads and consumers due to its clean construct and unique look. The sneaker model is also known for its two-toned color schemes and NCAA makeover. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort.".

The Dunk silhouette has remained in focus throughout 2023. Moreover, the latest Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers forgoes its OG basketball roots. The shoes come completely to be clad shades of love for the Valentine's Day Dunk restock.

The shoe was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all the sneaker's releases were delayed. The sneaker colorway, therefore, couldn't launch in February, doing so on April 31, 2021.

The upper comes constructed out of leather material. The leather base of the sneakers are clad in a white hue, which is accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, tongues and heels. The white hue contrasts with smooth pastel pink overlays, which are added on the forefoot, lacing system, heel tabs, heel counters, sockliners and tongue tags.

A dark red hue, which is reminiscent of the anatomical heart-colored hue, is added on the profile swoosh logos placed on both medial and lateral profiles. The dark red hue also makes up branding details, including "Nike" lettering on sockliners, tongues and heel tabs.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and pastel pink rubber outsoles. The sneaker pair is rumored to release in 2023 in kids' sizes via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on May 10, 2023 for $85.

