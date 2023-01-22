Nike Dunk Low Vintage "Team Red" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike led a successful year in 2022 and it aims to do the same throughout 2023. The swoosh label maintained a top spot last year through multiple releases of its classic and iconic silhouettes, such as Air Force 1, Air Jordan, and Air Max 1. Carrying on its commercial success in 2023, the brand will now focus on the Dunk silhouette.

As such, the swoosh label will seamlessly continue to push the Dunk silhouette onto the retail shelves, especially in the first half of the year. A myriad of makeovers has already been revealed by the swoosh label from their 2023 catalog, including "Clear Jade," "Sail Cacao Wow," and many more.

Now, the latest makeover to appear over Dunk Low is "Team Red." Although the official release date for the Dunk Low "Team Red" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023 at a retail price of $120.

The Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" sneakers will come clad in a varsity-themed makeover with vintage aesthetics

The Dunk Low silhouette was released as a basketball shoe back in 1985 as sneaker industry veteran Peter Moore gave it a unique and ever-iconic design. Since then, basketball shoes have been clad in multiple colorways and have gained popularity in other sub-sections, including skateboarding, streetwear, and lifestyle.

The Peter Moore-designed sneaker is still one of the most desired sneakers globally. Thus, it still arrives clad in a range of colorways, even after more than three decades of debut. Explaining why the silhouette has been in the spotlight since its debut, the official swoosh label's website says:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

A few striking colorways of the shoes captured the eyes of sneakerheads in recent months, especially the "Panda" that became culturally significant to raise the hype. The latest sneaker to appear is the Dunk Low Vintage "Team Red," which carries the iconic two-toned color-blocking. The pair were initially released last year and are now being re-released with a vintage touch.

The base of the sneaker is constructed of leather material in a coconut and white finish. The coconut milk underlays can be seen accentuated across the medial panels, ankle areas, and perforated toe boxes with a crisp finish. A contrasting shade of burgundy can be seen accentuated over the leather overlays.

The burgundy panels are given a vintage and aged look with slight discoloration. Moreover, they are placed over the toe boxes, eyelets, heel tabs, heel counters, and profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides. Additional aged details are added with a creamy tint and yellowed midsoles.

The traditional Nike branding is then added and embroidered over the tongues, insoles, and heel tabs. The look is finished off with the "Team Red" rubber outsoles.

