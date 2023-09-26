Nike Dunk Mid “Dark Stucco Neutral Olive” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The sports brand Nike doesn't seem to get tired of its Dunk lineups as the sneakers are among the brand's most acclaimed designs. With the new year drawing closer, the brand has decided to shift its focus to Dunk's mid-cut style. The model will be released in a "Dark Stucco Neutral Olive" colorway sometime in 2024, according to the publication Sole Retriever.

However, no official release date or time for the Nike Dunk Mid "Dark Stucco Neutral Olive" has been announced yet. That being said, the mid-cuts will be available in Men's sizes for a price of $125. The sneakers will be sold through online platforms, Nike's in-store locations, the SNKRS app, and a few select retail sellers.

Nike Dunk Mid “Dark Stucco Neutral Olive” shoes feature off-white sole units

Take a look at the uppers of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label's Dunk shape, a staple in the market for sneakers, has consistently kept sneaker enthusiasts on the edge with its diverse layouts. This sneaker lineup has a lot to offer, ranging from the traditional low-cut to the soaring high-top designs.

The Dunk Mid is a style that is often underutilized, despite its remarkable comeback in 2023 following a lengthy absence. This was heralded by an assortment of invigorating colorways, demonstrating that the Dunk Mid's design was not yet done creating its signature look.

Sneaker fans have more hues to look out for in 2024, and it seems like the Dunk Mid "Dark Stucco Neutral Olive" colorway is taking charge. The upcoming Dunk Mid will arrive covered in premium leather, establishing a sturdy base for the shoe. Important parts of the shoe, such as the mudguard, eyestays, and heel overlay, are coated in the muted undertones of dark stucco.

In keeping with this, the foundation is embellished with muted olive tones, which continue unbrokenly onto the tongue flap as well as the coordinating lace set. A soft, light-bone color is used for the Swoosh logo.

Olive contrasting embroidery draws attention to the light bone rubber midsole, which is an attractive element that completes the circle of this shoe's construction. Elegance and unrivaled traction are provided by an olive-colored semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit, which complements the upper in ideal balance.

The Dunk footwear lineup from Swoosh has substantially improved the sporting goods company's image and increased sales globally. The brand recognizes this contribution by illustrating the intricate history of the sneaker style with a few words. It notes that the Nike Dunk's influence on the industry has been undeniable. While the sneaker was introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, it had a flat and grippy sole that was "perfect" for the skaters, who also love the sneaker.

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Mid “Dark Stucco Neutral Olive” colorway will arrive at the start of the following year. Sneakerheads can keep themselves updated on the formal release date and time, by signing up on the brand's site or through the SNKRS app.