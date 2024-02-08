Nike Flyknit Bloom sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Flyknit has been around for about 12 years, and in that time, this material has furnished lightweight tops to multiple shoes. In 2024, Team Swoosh designed three new Flyknit-backed models, thanks to the technology's continued durability despite its years of use.

Earlier Sneaker fans witnessed the first glimpses of the complex Flyknit Haven and Flyknit Venture mocs. Now, the last member of the new group, Flyknit Bloom, is all set to take the limelight.

The Nike Flyknit Bloom is being released in two riveting color options: "Bronzine" and "Burgundy Crush." These women's-specific sneakers will be released for sale on February 10, 2024. These footwear items will be available for purchase through the SNKRS app and a few other select retailers, both online and offline. The list price for these sneakers is set at $150 per pair.

Nike Flyknit Bloom sneakers will be released on February 10

A closer look at the Burgundy Crush colorway (Image via SNKRS)

The sneakers feature a layered build with Flyknit material used extensively in the upper. The Nike Flyknit Bloom sneakers feature a reflective layer applied to the upper, resulting in a captivating sparkle.

The "Burgundy Crush" iteration features a sophisticated color scheme of Black, Velvet Brown, and Cacao Wow. Whereas, the Nike Flyknit Bloom "Bronzine" model showcases a compelling blend of Pear, Dark Smoke Grey, Bronzine, and Volt tints across its design.

These sneakers include a lacing system that can be customized to individual preferences, reminiscent of the Flyknit Venture. The lacing system extends around the heel, but it appears to necessitate a secure knot at the back.

The sole unit of these sneakers is similar to that of the Flyknit Haven. The Flyknit Bloom model has a sole that uses interlocked dual-density foam, providing enhanced comfort. Architected with Nike's trademark Flyknit fabric, these shoes are a go-to for all sorts of adventures.

The Nike Flyknit Bloom sneakers are described on the brand’s website in the following words:

“Say hello to Bloom—a versatile shoe for all-day wear. Innovative foam ensures maximum comfort and a Flyknit upper means maximum tactility. Customizable laces take outfits from zero to totally you. Your new on-the-go staple integrates seamlessly into your busy lifestyle to keep you stylish and versatile. Turn the streets into your playground and your runway.”

A closer look at the Bronzine sneakers (Image via SNKRS)

As a trusted material, Flyknit has been used by the Swoosh label time and again. In 2012, Flyknit was unveiled with the Flyknit Racer as the first model. This technology has since been introduced by Nike in several other sports and product lines.

Nike Flyknit has also been a part of several legendary collaborations, including the HTM series with Tinker Hatfield, Mark Parker, and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Nike developed the Flyknit concept to offer shoes that prioritize lightness and breathability with improved support. Flyknit is an innovative waste-reduction technology pioneered by Nike. It utilizes high-strength fibers to fabricate a single-piece upper that provides a snug fit comparable to a cozy sock.

The Nike Flyknit Bloom is the last addition to “The Limitless Collection.” The other two models are Air Max Flyknit Venture and Flyknit Haven, priced at $180 and $120, respectively. The six sneakers in the collection are hitting the shelves on February 10. Keep an eye on the official website of Swoosh and the SNKRS app to catch these chic sneakers.

