Nike LeBron 21 “Queen Conch” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike LeBron 21 “Queen Conch” rendition has recently surfaced on the internet. This new colorway will be entirely decked in a Ember Glow/Elemental Gold-Campfire Orange palette.

The Nike LeBron 21 “Queen Conch” colorway is anticipated to hit shelves on Feb, 16, as stated by Sneaker Bar and Sole Retreiver. The shoes will supposedly arrive with a price tag of $210, and are expected to be sold by the online as well as offline platforms of Nike.

More details about the Nike LeBron 21 “Queen Conch” sneakers

A closer look at Nike LeBron 21 Queen Conch sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The ceremony of the NBA All-Star game isn't finished without the debut of Nike Basketball athletic shoes, and the trademark line that LeBron James wears usually appears at the leading edge of this annual event.

The Nike LeBron 21 will be released in a Queen Conch palette as part of the forthcoming 2024 assortment. Athough, it was originally intended to be the Holiday drop for LeBron's eponymous line of footwear.

Other signature shoes, such as the KD 16, Ja 1 and Zoom Freak 5, have also been given an All-Star-themed revamp.

With a dazzling hazy copper exterior that shifts between an attractive metallic shade and a soft rose gold in different types of lighting, the LeBron 21 Queen Conch was donned by the star player during the game on Christmas Day.

This striking top has been enhanced by vivid orange touches that accentuate James' symbol on the tongue, embellish the heel section and define the Nike Swoosh.

These embellishments add excitement to the complete look of the sneaker. The sole section is designed to achieve the highest possible level of performance downwards.

The shoe comes with a bottom-loaded 13mm Zoom Air cushion throughout the heel plus a top-loaded 6mm Zoom Air cushion in the forefoot. Additionally, it is constructed with full-blown Cushlon foam, providing exceptional ease and agility.

When peeking at the sole, one can notice its greenish hue along with a splatter paint that appears throughout. This paragraph, sourced from Nike's pressroom, explains the idea for King James' 21st distinctive silhouette:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside.”

The shoe label further emphasizes the Nike LeBron 21 design in the following text:

“Using lightweight materials, the upper’s venting is striated to look like the veining of a shell, helping contain the player during explosive movements. That containment is visualized by a lightweight mono-mesh reinforced by 360 degrees of zonal cables around the midfoot, helping support and secure the player over the footbed.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike LeBron 21 Queen Conch rendition that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. King James’ admirers, and other interested parties, are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of these basketball shoes.