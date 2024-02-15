Nike GT Cut Academy “Panda” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike GT Cut Academy “Panda” rendition recently surfaced on the internet. As the name suggests, these recently introduced basketball sneakers will be decked in Panda-inspired black and white makeup.

The Nike GT Cut Academy "Panda" is expected to be available in spring 2024, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. Nike has not yet disclosed the official release date.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped off for purchase via the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected Nike Basketball sellers. They will be offered with a fixed price tag of $95 for each pair.

More details about the Nike GT Cut Academy “Panda” shoes

The GT Cut Academy from Nike is equipped with top-tier characteristics for agile players. To achieve optimal efficiency, the Zoom GT Cut Academy improves both the player's pace and their ability to maneuver while they are out playing. The widely expected "Panda" colorway, which is black and white, looks to be an edgy addition to Nike Basketball collections.

These sneakers employ the latest innovations and are designed just for basketball enthusiasts. Their herringbone patterning allows for fluid lateral motions and rapid direction changes, making them an ideal choice for athletes.

The toe boxes and sides of these shoes are covered in black makeup, while the crisp white tones appear mainly on the tongue flaps, heel counters, and lace sets. Rounding out the shoe are sole units that are predominantly white.

The Zoom Air unit built into the forefoot delivers agility and cushioning during landings.

The description of this Nike basketball model on its website reads:

“Whether you're playing in the gym, at the park or on your driveway, lace up in the all-new G.T. Cut Academy. Designed to help you create space for stepback jumpers, backdoor cuts and other game-changing plays, its sticky multicourt traction helps you stop on a dime and shift gears at will—wherever your next game is calling you.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike GT Cut Academy Panda colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of these pairs.

