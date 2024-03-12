Nike Ja 1 Seasonal shoes: Everything we know so far

Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 Seasonal colorway most recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be entirely decked in a Coconut Milk/Khaki-Black-University Red-Dusty Cactus color palette.

As per Sole Retriever, the Nike Ja 1 Seasonal rendition is projected to enter the sneaker marketplace sometime during April 2024. The Swoosh label has not yet released the confirmed release date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by the online and offline platforms of Nike, alongside a bunch of affiliated retail merchants, with a selling price label of $120 per pair.

More details about the Nike Ja 1 Seasonal sneakers

A detailed look at the Nike Ja 1 Seasonal sneakers (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

The enthusiasm that has been surrounding Ja Morant's namesake Nike collection has not diminished, despite the bleak news that he will be excluded from the remainder of the 2023–2024 NBA season.

Notwithstanding that it comes in a wide variety of colorways, the Nike Ja 1 remains popular with sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. This is a testimony to Morant's electrifying game and charming demeanor on the court.

Nike is planning to release a revitalizing new palette for the Summer 2024 season, which will be known as the Nike Ja 1 Seasonal. This comes at a time when we are excitedly anticipating the initial release of his second signature model towards the end of the year.

Rather than following the traditional design of the Ja 1, this forthcoming edition will include a combination of canvas and broad open mesh over its top.

The footwear features a neat, summer-ready style thanks to the selection of components and color scheme, which is the perfect companion to summertime.

The layout is highlighted by a bold white TPU Swoosh that harmoniously contrasts with the brown tones that are gracing the heel tab as well as the ripstop nylon heel. This aesthetically pleasing contrast adds depth to the visual appeal of the shoe.

An additional warmth is provided by the Ja logo on the tongue, which is neatly divided between blue and black, spanning both the left and right sneakers. This is a reflection of the 12 that is embroidered on the heel, which is a reference to Morant's jersey number.

A Zoom Air-cushioned midsole dressed in a two-tone coconut milk and blue shade adds the finishing touch to the shoe, which additionally has a tonal rubber outsole that matches the color of the sole.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Ja 1 Seasonal iteration that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks. Those interested in copping these basketball shoes are encouraged to keep a tab on Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.