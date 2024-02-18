Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Deep Royal Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue shoes recently appeared online. The early mockup shows these shoes will be decked in a Deep Royal Blue/Baltic Blue-Glacier Blue palette.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Deep Royal Blue" rendition will supposedly step into the footwear scene sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. Note that the shoe label has yet to reveal the official release date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped for sale via Nike's digital and physical locations alongside many associated retail merchants. The retail price for men is $190, while the price for GS sizes is $120. The product is available in both men's and grade school sizes.

More details about the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Deep Royal Blue” shoes

Everyone in the shoe community has paid homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy, and eagerness for the next releases from his famed Nike label is building. A significant affair for collectors and admirers alike was the revival of the Nike Kobe line in 2023, made even more so with the debut of the Nike Kobe Halo series.

The next iteration of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro, featuring a Deep Royal Blue hue, is set to appear during the Christmas season of 2024. Many people have been waiting for this to happen. Sneaker lovers may look forward to the release of multiple iterations of the Kobe 8 in the autumn of 2024.

The early images of the newly appeared Nike Kobe 5 Protro footwear revealed that the shoe would be entirely decked in royal, glacial, and baltic blue hues. We can anticipate comparable high-performance elements that have distinguished the Kobe 5 Protro, even though the exact details of the color arrangement are still being kept under wraps.

Improvements such as replacing the original Phylon midsole with a Cushlon midsole, which provides increased comfort, and adding Zoom Air components, which provide greater flexibility, will ensure that this rendition complies with the expectations of modern-day ball professionals.

Keep an eye out for the Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue shoes that will be accessible later in the year.