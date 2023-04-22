Nike LeBron 20 "Four Horsemen" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear and athleisure wear label, has collaborated with legendary basketball players, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. All three have also received their personal signature sneaker lineages.

The swoosh label is now expanding its catalog in collaboration with NBA legend James by launching a brand-new makeover of the recently debuted LeBron 20 sneaker model. The duo will launch a "Four Horsemen" variant of the LeBron 20.

The latest LeBron 20 "Four Horsemen" sneaker colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers on May 4, 2023, in men's and women's sizes.

More about upcoming Nike LeBron 20 "Four Horsemen" sneakers

Upcoming Nike LeBron 20 "Four Horsemen" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The silhouette of the Nike LeBron sneaker lineage is the LeBron 20, which was debuted in "Time Machine" colorway on September 29, 2022. The shoe has since been adapted in multiple color scheme and makeovers.

The LeBron 20 sneaker model made history, as it became the first low-top silhouette from the swoosh label and LeBron James' signature sneaker lineages. The sneakers were designed by taking inspiration from his previous models and developing something better for the future.

The silhouette is constructed keeping in mind the next generation players while showcasing James' special moments in his career as a basketball player. The swoosh label introduces the silhouette as follows:

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

The LeBron 20 sneaker model was designed by Jason Petrie, who explained how he came up with the design:

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind.”

Now, the label has introduced a "Four Horsemen" makeover of the sneaker model, which honors his inner circle of comrades.

The latest "Four Horsemen" comes after the release of the same makeover on Air Force 1 as a PE. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of a mix of grain cow leather and chenille materials.

The underlays of the sneakers are clad in a lighlty tanned leather material, which contrasts with the woven sockliners and tongues.

The titular "Four Horsemen" branding is also woven on the insoles in a tonal hue. Pops of white are added on the rubber outsoles alongside blue translucent forefoot. The outsole has lightly tanned midsoles.

The most prominent feature is the addition of dual-layered black and red chenille swooshes with a vibrant green trim. The LeBron 20 "Four Horsemen" sneakers are rumored to release via Nike and select retailers at a retail price of $210.

Poll : 0 votes