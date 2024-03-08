Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” rendition recently appeared online. This sneaker design is the newest addition to LeBron James’ namesake sneaker lineup.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” shoes are projected to be offered sometime during the spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the Swoosh label hasn’t disclosed the actual launch date.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped with a selling price label of $170 per pair. Nike’s online and offline sites will sell them alongside many linked retail merchants.

More details about the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” shoes

Closer look at the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

With the arrival of spring and summer, Nike Basketball has expanded its LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD collection to include color choices that are appropriate for the respective seasons. The “White/Silver” version, which aims to achieve the highly desirable “Triple White” look, is a noteworthy addition to this collection.

During the warmer seasons, this illustrates Nike’s commitment to offering basketball fans fashionable options to choose from.

The shoe is constructed from airy mesh, leather, and textile, and it features perforations that enhance airflow across the toe box, around the tongue, and around the heel tabs. Interestingly, the lateral Swoosh features a pattern that resembles marble, adding a distinctive touch.

Take a look at the heel and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The cushioning Zoom Air tech and the plush foam midsole work together to provide the best possible support and comfort for the wearer. The sleek appearance is finished off with a completely white rubber outsole.

Be on the lookout for the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks of 2024. LeBron fans and other curious readers are encouraged to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the iteration mentioned above, the Swoosh label’s basketball division also presented two other variations of King James’ sneaker model: “South Beach” and “Liverpool FC.” These colorways are also marked with a similar price tag of $170 per pair. They will also be traded online and offline via Nike’s site.