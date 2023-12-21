Nike P-6000 “Triple Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's creative team constantly strives to push ahead of the curve with unique sneaker layouts and groundbreaking ideas, and the Nike P-6000 is just one such example.

The P-6000 is a mash-up shoe model created by Swoosh that is a blend of two well-known Pegasus styles. Most recently, the Swoosh brand gave a famous "Triple Black" makeover to the stated shoe design.

The Nike P-6000 "Triple Black" sneakers were recently released for sale. These all-black sneakers are currently available for purchase online as well as at Nike's physical locations, along with a bunch of connected Nike retail merchants. With a retail price label of $120 for each pair, this pair is available in men's sizes ranging from US6 to US15.

Nike P-6000 “Triple Black” shoes feature an anthracite hue

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Amid the present "Dad Shoe" fad, the Nike P-6000, which was released at the start of 2019, has achieved a greater deal of popularity than it did when it was first introduced a few years beforehand.

The low-top style now replicates the endeavors of its Zoom Vomero 5 equivalent with a clad "Triple-Black" offering, which combines the design elements of the Y2K era with an action-packed solution that evokes feelings of nostalgia.

This monochromatic approach appeals to Gorpcore fans and referees alike. Every portion of the shoe has been treated with a pitch-dark color, leading to an intriguing design that is compatible with practically any outfit. This includes the thickly layered mesh as well as the leather top, the reflective TPU trimmings on the pair, and the sole unit.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Although the entire look of these sneakers is black, a few touches of Anthracite are added to highlight some parts of the underlays and midsoles.

Nike describes this unconventional shoe structure in the following manner:

“A mashup of Pegasus sneakers past, the Nike P-6000 takes the early 2000s running look to modern heights. Combining sporty lines with breathable mesh and overlays, it's the perfect mix of head-turning style and comfort. Plus, its foam cushioning adds a lifted, track-inspired stance and unbelievable cushioning.”

The Nike P-6000 "Triple Black" sneakers are currently accessible via the Nike site. To catch more future iterations of this model, sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with the Swoosh label web page for timely alerts.

Additionally, the Nike brand intends to release additional colorways of this robust silhouette in the future, in addition to the "Triple Black" variant that is already available. Soon, a multitude of variants of the P-6000 model, such as "Hemp" and "Sundial," will be introduced.

They will be sold through the SNKRS app, as well as other connected sellers, as well as on the online and physical sites of Nike. It is anticipated that they will be sold with a price tag of $120.