Nike Pegasus 40 “Ekiden” sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Nike began its journey as a footwear label in 1964, with the launch of the track field running shoe, Moon Shoe.

Since its launch, the label has continued to technologically advance their running shoe silhouettes. One of the swoosh label's most successful running sneaker lineages is Pegasus, the latest variant of which is the Zoom Pegasus 40.

The latest makeover to make an appearance is the Zoom Pegasus 40 "Ekiden," which gives a nod to Japan's sporting tradition. The Ekiden racing tradition began in Japan in 1917. To celebrate the tradition, the swoosh label is launching a brand-new collection featuring sneakers and apparel item options.

One of them, the Pegasus 40, comes clad in volt and pink hues, which are vibrant and immediately catches the attention of sneakerheads.

The Nike Pegasus 40 "Ekiden" sneakers will be initially released exclusively in Japan for Nike members on Dec. 1. The collection will be released worldwide on Dec. 8 via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

More about upcoming Nike Pegasus 40 "Ekiden" sneakers

The upcoming Pegasus 40 "Ekiden" sneakers come clad in vibrant volt and pink hues (Image via Nike)

Nike has been a constant champion when to comes to celebrating heritages, and one of the recognized traditions by the label is the Japanese Ekiden season.

Japan celebrates the exciting sports moment (Ekiden) annually from late fall till winter. The tradition is popularly referred to as Ekiden season, and it encourages runners to push their limits through multiple long-distance relay competitions.

These long-distance running relays improve the personal records of athletes. The latest sneaker to honor the festivities is the themed-footwear Pegasus 40 "Ekiden."

The Pegasus sneaker model was debuted in 1983, and the lineage has been opted for by many athletes.

The running shoe line became popular, as it offered a roomy forefoot, dual cushioning, a breathable upper, road-ready traction and other athlete-desired qualities.

By introducing the Zoom Pegasus 40, the swoosh label has recently extended the catalog of its iconic running shoe lineage. The site introduces the shoe as follows:

"A springy ride for every run, the Peg's familiar, just-for-you feel returns to help you accomplish your goals. This version has the same responsiveness and neutral support you love but with improved comfort in those sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes."

The latest makeover to surface on the internet is the Pegasus 40 "Ekiden" colorway.

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of a mix of mesh and leather material. The upper of the shoe comes clad mostly in volt hue, which is accentuated on the toe boxes, side profiles and heels.

The volt hue contrasts with vibrant pink, which is placed on the lacing system, midsole and outsoles. The awoosh label's press release gives details of the Pegasus 40 "Ekiden" sneakers as follows:

"The Pegasus 40 in volt and pink colors featuring graphics that include "Nike Ekiden" in Japanese characters on the tongue"

The look is finished with two-toned (Volt and Pink) rubber outsoles. The Zoom Pegasus 40 "Ekiden" sneakers are slated to be released exclusively in Japan on Dec. 1 along with the rest of its collection pieces, including VaporFly 3, AlphaFly 2, Zoom Fly 5 and Rival Fly 3.