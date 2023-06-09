Nike Roshe One sneaker collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is set to introduce a wide assortment of its Nike Roshe One silhouette. The brand will offer a bunch of new colorways, where each variant is dressed in a two-toned ensemble. The Beaverton, Oregon brand will offer a total of nine colorways as a part of this collection. The new Nike Roshe One sneaker pack will be soon available for purchase in the coming weeks of 2023.

These shoes will be offered in full family sizing options, both in men’s and women’s exclusive variants. While the adult sizes are marked with a retail price tag of $75, the grade school variants will be offered with a price tag of $65 per pair. They will be offered by Nike's online and offline outlets and will also at the brand's affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Roshe One sneaker pack will offer nine colorways in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizes

Take another look at the upcoming several colorways of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The popular Nike Roshe Run, which emphasized minimalism with comfort, is making a triumphant comeback. This famous silhouette was first produced in 2012 and quickly gained popularity because of its basic style, low price point, and excellent support. However, over time, the shoe became oversaturated and the buzz died down. Nike even archived the Roshe Run for a brief period of time.

The design description of the Nike Roshe One silhouette on the Swoosh’s official web page reads:

“Inspired by the practice of meditation and the concept of Zen, the Nike Roshe One epitomizes simplicity. It has no embellishments, just basic shoe necessities brought to life with every detail.”

It continues:

“Almost every part of the shoe reflects an aspect of a tranquil Zen garden: a modified Waffle outsole made to look like stepping stones, an insole that mirrors a raked rock garden, and slightly different midsole side lengths—a juxtaposition of seriousness and playfulness.”

The pairs have been appearing on the official website of Nike and different retailers and outlets for some time. Now the Roshe One is set to come back to mass production this autumn, with a variety of colors due to hit shelves. The last time fans saw Nike try to push the model was in 2021, and it was officially dubbed the Roshe One when the Roshe 2 appeared in 2016.

The Nike Roshe One will return in nine new colors for the autumn season. They include “Black Anthracite,” “Wolf Grey White,” “White Taupe Black,” “Midnight Navy Black,” “Black White,” “Cool Grey Pure Platinum,” “White Black,” “Plum Chalk True Berry,” and “Crimson Tint White.”

These pairs keep the model's simplistic two-tone color blocking with the original build. They feature the knit part in one shade and the Swoosh in a contrasting color with a white foam sole unit sitting beneath the foot.

Four colorways will be available only to females while a single colorway will be available only in grade school sizes.

The highly anticipated Nike Roshe One hue will be released in the next few weeks of 2023. Those interested in the sneaker's release can get quick notifications and updates about the sneakers on the brand's official website.

