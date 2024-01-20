Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sail/Blue Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand has added a fresh Air Jordan 1 Mid colorway further to widen its women’s exclusive sneakers selection. The latest colorway of the mid-top Air Jordan 1 shoe will be entirely decked in a Sail/Blue Grey/White/Diffused Blue color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sail/Blue Grey” was recently launched for sale. This shoe is available for purchase in women’s sizes ranging from US5 to US12.

These shoes are marked with a selling price label of $125 for each pair. These mid-top sneakers are offered online and at Nike’s physical sites and a slew of linked merchants.

More details about Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sail/Blue Grey” shoes

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid Sail/Blue Grey sneakers (Image via Nike)

In the world of footwear culture, very few things can generate as much enthusiasm as a new take on an old favorite. Keeping fans on the edge of their seats is something that Jordan Brand strives to do, especially with the constant development of the AJ1, given that they understand this more effectively than most other brands.

Introducing the most recent iteration of the women’s special Air Jordan 1 Mid demonstrates Jordan Brand’s capacity to generate interest in the retail space. The current version does not attempt to exhibit complexity; rather, it maintains its attractiveness through a color scheme that is happily subdued. This demonstrates that accessibility does not necessarily mean that it is guaranteed to be predictable.

Take a closer look at the heel counter and tongue area (Image via Nike)

The toe-guard, lace collar, and lace fasteners are all adorned with a calmer, lighter blue, whereas a more significant, denim-like blue anchors the heel as well as Swoosh. This shoe offers a great combination of two different hues of blue. Conversely to these components, the footwear is constructed with flawless, flat white leather covering the toe box plus the mid-panel.

This helps to preserve Air Jordan 1’s legacy of court-inspired beauty and urban usefulness. Nike underlines the roots of the AJ1 silhouette in the following manner:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sail/Blue Grey” sneakers that are accessible online and at Nike’s physical sites and a slew of linked merchants. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s official website for timely alerts on more future colorways of the stated model.

Besides the aforementioned women’s special “Sail/Blue Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand has also prepared an Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inspired by the Greatest” rendition that will be launched on February 9, 2024. These shoes will be dropped with a $120 price tag via Nike stores' online and offline sites alongside a bunch of connected sellers.