Nike's Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike's star lineup, Jordan, is once again pushing boundaries with its newest hybrid sneaker, the Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red." The upcoming sneaker can be defined as a new take on the classic Air Jordan 2 Low, updated with the Air Jordan 3's distinctive outsole. The impressive "sole swap" of two popular styles was initially presented by Gentry Humphrey in April.

This hybrid sneaker pays tribute to the legendary Michael Jordan, seamlessly combining his iconic signature sneakers with his jersey number. If you're a Jordan fan, keep a tight watch on the updates on these highly anticipated kicks.

So far, no confirmation has come from the shoe company. However, highly trusted sources like Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest a release in the summer of 2024.

The Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red" will be accessible at various Jordan Brand retailers, both online and in-store, including the official Nike website. Men's sizes are anticipated to cost $160 USD, while grade school sizes will cost $120 USD.

Nike's Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red" shoes are a hybrid of Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3

Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 2/3 is a versatile mid-top sneaker developed to provide optimal ankle support and a snug fit, making it an ideal basketball sneaker as well as a beater. This shoe is a timeless masterpiece, seamlessly combining shades of white, red, and grey to create a visually striking design.

The white upper of this sneaker is an impressive mix of smooth and snake-patterned leather, with strategically positioned perforations on the toe box to improve breathability.

The Varsity Red decorations add a pop of color to different parts of the Air Jordan 2/3 sneaker, such as the TPU heel counter, trims, and midsole. The sneakers feature flat cotton white laces that rest on a clean white tongue, complemented by stylish red borders. The tongue displays the iconic Air Jordan basketball logo, while the heels boast the distinctive spiked Air Jordan 2 heel.

The sail-colored midsole featuring the characteristic Nike Air Bubble and the cement grey outsoles are taken from the beloved AJ3. The sneakers are finalized with red collars and insoles, which prominently display the iconic Nike branding.

Expand Tweet

In 1986, the public was introduced to Bruce Kilgore's Air Jordan 2. This shoe marked Michael Jordan's second signature sneaker in the prestigious series. The sneaker upped its game by adopting a more streamlined design and better-quality materials. In contrast to its forerunner, this one is made entirely of leather to project an image of luxury.

The 1988 Air Jordan 3, on the other hand, was the work of Tinker Hatfield. It introduced the visible Air-Sole unit in the heel, offering better cushioning and fit. The shoe became an instant sensation in the sneaker community.

The AJ2 and AJ3 are two of the most legendary models of the Swoosh label. With cutting-edge design and exceptional performance, they both were instrumental in establishing Nike's reputation in the basketball domain.

The aforementioned Air Jordan 2/3 combines two of the brand's most iconic aesthetics to create one unforgettable shoe. It is a must-have for sneakerheads and longtime Jordan supporters alike because of the killer combination of modern design and storied history. Stay connected to Nike's official site and download the SNKRS app so you don't miss out on your opportunity to get this pair.