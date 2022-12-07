Nike’s Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike launched a complete collection of Men's Federation kit for the 2022 World Cup. The swoosh label decided to celebrate the ongoing Qatar-held 2022 FIFA World Cup by releasing away and home kits for the Portugal national football team alongside 12 other countries.

For the Portugal national football team, the Beaverton-based label launched a vibrant yet detailed jersey collection. The collection was launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 15, 2022, exclusively for members. A general public release was followed on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Nike 2022 Portugal Men’s National Football Team kit serves as a symbol of national pride

The recently released 2022 Portugal Men’s National Football Team kit that serves as a symbol of national pride (Image via Sportskeeda)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 debuted on November 20, 2022, in Qatar, making it the first Middle Eastern country. The 2022 Portugal FIFA collection celebrates the diversity of the nation and further serves as a symbol of national pride.

The collection further highlights Nike's innovations and its culture. The official press release introduces the 2022 Portugal Federation kit,

"Portugal’s 2022 kits signal a new era on the horizon for futebol português. On the home kit, Pepper Red and Gorge Green, with Gold Dart tipping, nods to the Portuguese flag while a diagonal line mimics the flag wrapped around the body."

Ronald Draxler @RonaldDraxler 🤍 Portugal Home Jersey and Away Jersey for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Portugal Home Jersey and Away Jersey for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022❤💚🤍 https://t.co/4ODutGKAOk

The site further gives the details of the jersey and kit,

"National pride is shown through the crest of the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol (FPF) and the esfera armilar, used as a patch on the back collar. The away kit uses Sail White, an off-white tone, to ensure the Portuguese club stands out in a sea of bright white kits."

The jersey also features subtle details such as the "esfara armilar" logo, which features on the back of the jersey. The jersey features an added depth to the story of unity and togetherness over the home kit. The addition of golden logos serves to remind and celebrate the swoosh label's 25-year reign as the nation's kit supplier.

The away kit, on the other hand, comes with a dark blue panel on the back alongside a golden logo. Scott Dixon, vice president of Global Men's Football at Nike, talks about the latest jersey collection,

"Our new team collections represent the latest example of how we serve athletes with pinnacle product innovation from Pitch to Street. With 5 billion fans across the globe, no other sport brings people together more than football. That’s why we’re committed to bringing our best to the world’s biggest stage."

SportyBet @SportyBet 🟢



#thursdayvibes #GetSporty Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes rocking Portugal's home and away kits for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes rocking Portugal's home and away kits for the 2022 FIFA World Cup 🇵🇹🔴🟢⚪#thursdayvibes #GetSporty https://t.co/d96e2TM9Qb

The Portuguese training kit and home kit are made with Dri-FIT ADV material. The designs feature fluid cut lines that are similar and match on both the jersey and shorts.

The jersey collection was released in all sizes across women's, men's, and kids. Nike's 2022 Portugal FIFA federation kit is made with sustainable methods, as it is made out of 100% recycled polyester materials.

The jersey collection was first available to members on Nike's official e-commerce site and at select retailers on September 15, 2022, and then to the general public on September 21, 2022. Currently, these can be found at reseller sites such as StockX.

Poll : 0 votes