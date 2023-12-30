Nike Sabrina 1 "Beyond" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to make waves within the basketball footwear industry with launches of multiple iconic releases that are stylish, but also, technologically advanced. The Swoosh label recently collaborated with the WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu to launch her own signature shoe line.

The duo's partnership made history as it marked the first time Nike that launched a signature shoe line with a woman basketball player. The New York Liberty guard, Ionescu's latest signature sneaker to be unveiled is Sabrina 1 "Beyond."

The brand hasn't announced a release date for the Sabrina 1"Beyond" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in February 2024.

The pair is reported to be launched with a price tag of $130.

More about the upcoming Sabrina 1 "Beyond" sneakers, which takes inspiration from the Nike Athlete Think Tank

The upcoming Sabrina 1 "Beyond" sneakers takes inspiration from the Nike Athlete Think Tank (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the years, the Beaverton-based brand has continued to collaborate with multiple basketball players including LeBron, Michael Jordan, and many more. The Swoosh label is now collaborating with the American professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

The WNBA player is a former AP and was awarded with the Naismith Player of the Year in 2020. She has built a motivation for future generation athletes, especially young girls, with her career. After the Swoosh label's collaboration, Ionescu dropped her own signature shoe line, dubbed the Sabrina 1.

The shoes will be released in unisex sizing and are designed to provide players with maximum comfort. In a press release, Kerry Sobol, Nike's Global Vice President for Women's Team, said:

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc. We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

The latest sneaker to be added onto Sabrina 1's catalog is the "Beyond" colorway. Inspired by Ionescu's off-court and off-screen journey, the shoe applaudes the women's prowess and emphasizes the diverse lives of female athletes.

The shoes come clad in multiple hues including Black, Light Silver, Summit white, Platinum Violet, and Dark grey, and draws inspiration from the Swoosh label's Athlete Think Tank group, a group of 13 female athletes dedicated to amplifying voices. It features amplify the sneaker's look such as the "Welcome Sabrina!" text on the insole as the capital.

The sneaker model further boasts multiple "S" logos, which are placed on multiple places including tongue and underfoot. The light-weight sneakers' feature a zoom air unit and full-length reaction cushioning in the front of the shoe.

The sneaker's sole unit is technologically advanced and helps in providing high energy return with high responsiveness. The sole unit features a midfoot shank, which helps maintain balance and keep feet more stable.

Furthermore, the addition of band system and lockdown cables gives a more secure fit to avoid in-shoe foot slippage.

Overall, the shoe adds to Nike's commitment to elevate the multifaceted lives of female sports players. Furthermore, it symbolizes Swoosh label's steps and dedication towards giving light to female athletes narratives.