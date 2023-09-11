Nike Sabrina 1 "Magnetic" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to make waves with their iconic releases, which are not only stylish but also technologically advanced.

The swoosh label's basketball sub-label has been one of the significant for its commercial success, as they have scored multiple artists under their wing. One of the most recent collaborations have been with WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu. The duo's partnership made history, as it marked the first time the swoosh label connected with a WNBA player to launch a signature shoe line.

The New York Liberty guard, Ionescu's latest signature sneaker, to be unveiled is Sabrina 1 "Magnetic." A release date for the Sabrina 1 "Magnetic" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on October 1, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike x Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina 1 "Magnetic" sneakers

The upcoming Nike x Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina 1 "Magnetic" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based sportswear label has continued to evolve, as it collaborated with multiple basketball players.

The label's latest collaborator is American professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu. She's a former AP and Naismith Player of the Year in 2020 and has continued to make history throughout her career.

She's the first WNBA player to release her own signature shoe with the swoosh label in unisex sizes. The Sabrina 1 sneakers have been designed to support basketball players with maximum comfort.

The sneakers' weight has been kept extremely light, and it features a zoom air unit and full-length reaction cushioning in the front of the shoe.

In a press release, Kerry Sobol, Nike's Global Vice President for Women's Team and Organized Sports, said:

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc. We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

The latest sneaker colorway to appear in the collection is Sabrina 1 "Magnetic," which comes clad in neutral colors.

The shoe is dressed in a "White/Black/Football Grey" color scheme, which is minimalistic but eye-catching. The base of the shoe is accentuated in a white hue, which is constructed out of engineered mesh material.

The white hue contrasts with the grey-hued football weave pattern throughout the upper. The black accent is on the tongue tag, "S" tongue patch, midfoot and the outline of the profile swooshes.

The sneaker model's sole unit is technologically advanced and helps in providing high energy return with high responsiveness. The sole unit features a midfoot shank, which helps maintain balance and keep the feet more stable. Furthermore, the addition of band system and lockdown cables gives a more secure fit to avoid in-shoe foot slippage.

More branding detail is added with the "S" icon on the insoles and the outsoles to give a nod to Sabrina's first name. The Sabrina 1 "Magnetic" sneakers are expected to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on October 1, 2023, for $130.