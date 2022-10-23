Where to buy Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Football Grey? Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is reviving its classic silhouette Air Zoom Flight 95. Earlier this year, the swoosh label brought the silhouette back into the spotlight after releasing a pair alongside the New York City imprint Supreme.

Ever since, the shoe has been treated to a mix of new GRs and makeovers. It is now being clad in a football grey hue, just in time for the fall season.

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is slated to be released in the coming months on the official e-commerce site of Nike’s SNKRS app and select retailers.

Details about the "Football Grey" makeover on the 90's hardwood staple Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 silhouette

Upcoming 90's hardwood staple Air Zoom Flight 95 silhouette in "Football Grey" makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

The year 2022 has seen an amazing revival of the 1990's hardwood staples such as the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 and the Scottie Pippen-endorsed Nike Air More Uptempo. The former is celebrating a wonderful year with OG shades and high-profile collaborations.

This time around, the silhouette is clad in a black-and-white colorway with hints of blue sprinkled on it. The upper is constructed out of white tumbled leather over the underlays, which are further given perforated details. This contrasts with the black patent leather overlays.

Furthermore, the black hue adds an additional pop with the black swoosh over the toe boxes. Textures of the mesh tongues, heel counters, pull tab, and laces are also accentuated in black hue.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear introduces a brand new Air Zoom Flight 95 colorway that will be arriving later this year.＞＞



Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 “Football Grey”

Color: White/Multi-Color-Black-Football Grey

Style Code: DV0820-100

Release Date: 2022

Price: $165 Nike Sportswear introduces a brand new Air Zoom Flight 95 colorway that will be arriving later this year.＞＞Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 “Football Grey”Color: White/Multi-Color-Black-Football GreyStyle Code: DV0820-100Release Date: 2022Price: $165 https://t.co/fyrRsejZcH

The bulky white midsoles and mudguards feature Football Grey accents, whereas the shoes' bug-eyed constructed sneakers bears the glossy ice blue tones, which match perfectly with the semi-translucent outsoles. The lateral swooshes of the sneakers also carry a baby blue hue to complete the aesthetic.

That apart, the insoles are clad in a royal blue hue.

Coming to the technical details, the shoes' outsoles feature wavy design lines that are juxtaposed against the futuristic and large "bug eyes" on the midsoles. The polished details adds a royal touch to the silhouette, creating the perfect off-court and on-court harmony.

The shoe was originally designed for basketball, therefore the inculcated Zoom Air cushioning delivers ever-lasting comfort throughout the day. An extended tongue allows better grip and cover. Lastly, the foam midsoles and the rubber outsoles add durability and traction, respectively, for an outstanding on-court performance.

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 "Football Grey" silhouette hasn't received an official release date from the swoosh label yet, but according to multiple rumors and trusted media outlets, the shoes will be hitting the racks via Nike's SNKRS app, the official website, and select retailers. It is expected to be priced at $165.

In other news, the swoosh label is releasing a LeBron 2 Midnight Navy colorway on its official site on October 25, 2022, at a retail price of $210.

Poll : 0 votes