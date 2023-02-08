Nike SB Dunk Low N7 "Light Spark Green" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, had another blockbuster year in 2022 and is planning to maintain its hot streak in 2023. The swoosh label celebrated the anniversary of classic silhouettes such as Air Force 1, Cortez, and Air Max 1 last year and the label is now looking to launch multiple makeovers of the Dunk silhouette.

Nike will focus on the Dunk silhouette even tho it doesn't mark a special anniversary. The swoosh label has already released a slew of makeovers upon the silhouette and the latest to surface is the skateboarding-specific SB Dunk Low N7 model with a "Light Spark Green" makeover.

An official release date for the SB Dunk Low N7 "Light Spark Green" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers during the Summer 2023 in men's sizes.

More about the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low N7 "Light Spark Green" sneakers, which are a nod to native and indigenous cultures

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low N7 "Light Green Spark" sneakers are a nod to native and indigenous cultures

The Dunk sneaker model - which was designed by the swoosh label veteran Peter Moore - was launched by Nike as a basketball shoe back in 1985. The silhouette became instantly popular after its release as both collaborative partners and sneakerheads were able to recognize the potential of the model's color schemes.

The sneaker model was introduced as a basketball shoe and stole the attention of other communities including the skating, lifestyle, and streetwear sub-labels. The streetwear community redesigned the sneaker model as an SB Dunk. The official swoosh label site introduces the iconic shoe:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest makeover to appear over the SB Dunk silhouette is the N7 "Light Green Spark." The Nike SB silhouette has always been one of the most creative divisions of the swoosh label. Nike's N7 initiative will be release the "Light Green Spark" colorway as a nod to native and indigenous cultures.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of canvas and leather material with exposed stitching details reminiscent of past N7 releases. Floral pattern details are embroidered upon the heel overlays and toe boxes. The base of the shoe comes clad in a sail hue.

The tonal shade is continued upon the laces and the tongues, which contrasts with the "Nike SB" tag in a university red hue.

More branding details are added upon the heel with "N7" lettering and swoosh logo in red. The look is finished off with the white swoosh logos, white SB Dunk midsoles and semi-translucent rubber outsoles.

The swoosh label's SB Dunk Low N7 "Light Green Spark" sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select skate shop retailers in Summer 2023 at a retail price of $110.

