Nike SB Dunk Low N7 "Opti Yellow" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike had a successful year in 2022 and plans to retain its number-one position as an athleisure and footwear label in 2023. The swoosh label celebrated special occasions throughout 2022, including the 50th anniversary of Cortez, the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1.

Now, for 2023, the swoosh label will be capitalizing upon the popularity of the Dunk silhouette by launching several makeovers upon the silhouette. Even though Dunk doesn't mark a special anniversary, the silhouette will receive immense attention, and the latest to surface is the Skateboarding shoe SB Dunk Low N7 with an "Opti Yellow" makeover.

An official release date for the SB Dunk Low N7 "Opti Yellow" sneaker makeover hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers during Summer 2023.

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low N7 "Opti Yellow" sneakers features embroidered flower pattern on the upper

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low N7 "Opti Yellow" sneakers feature embroidered flower pattern upon the upper (Image via @kicksdong / Instagram)

The brainchild of the legendary Peter Moore, Dunk was launched by the swoosh label as a basketball shoe back in 1985. The design gained instant popularity in the sneaker market, and experts could recognize the potential of the sneaker model's various color-blocking schemes and patterns.

The sneaker gained respect in the sneaker sphere as many collaborators launched their take on the sneaker model. While the model was originally introduced as a basketball silhouette, it gradually gained interest from other communities, including lifestyle and skating.

The skating community debuted the SB Dunk model back in 2002. The official swoosh label site introduces the iconic SB Dunk shoe,

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest makeover to appear over the SB Dunk silhouette is the "Opti Yellow" over the N7 iteration of the shoe. The swoosh label introduced the N7 initiative as a nod to indigenous cultures, and the latest "Opti Yellow" comes clad in an 'Opti Yellow/University Red/Bright Crimson/Stadium Green/Team Orange/Sail' color scheme.

The pair's underlays come constructed out of canvas material, with overlays made of leather. The entire shoe is covered with exposed stitching details reminiscent of the past N7 releases. The toe boxes and heel overlays are covered with embroidered flower pattern detail.

The neutral sail base lets the embroidered pattern steal consumers' attention. The neutral sail shade is continued upon the tongues and laces, contrasting with the university red "Nike SB" lettering. Branding details with "N7" lettering and a red swoosh logo finish off the design.

The look is rounded out with white midsoles and icy rubber outsoles. The "Opti Yello" sneakers will reportedly be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select skate shops for $110.

Poll : 0 votes