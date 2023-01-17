Nike SB Dunk Low "Noise Aqua" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the athleisure and footwear giant, remained at the no.1 position throughout 2022, most of which can be credited to the multiple releases of its iconic models such as Air Force 1, which celebrated its 40th anniversary, Air Max 1, which celebrated its 35th anniversary, and more.

Now, as we step into 2023, the swoosh label is planning to retain its position this year as well. The year seems to be Dunk-centric as the company continues to reveal a myriad of colorways and makeovers upon the Dunk iteration, slated to release in the first half of the year.

The latest release to be added to the list is the SB Dunk Low model in the "Noise Aqua" color scheme. An official release date for the SB Dunk Low "Noise Aqua" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet JustFreshKicks, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Noise Aqua" sneakers come clad in Aqua, Orange, Emerald, and Chiffon colors

The newly unveiled Nike SB Dunk Low "Noise Aqua" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted the Dunk silhouette in 1985 as a basketball shoe. Peter Moore designed the iconic shoe and it was instantly accepted by the sneakerhead community. The shoe is still one of the most desired ones in the sneaker sphere.

Even after three decades, the shoe still comes clad in multiple makeovers and iterations. The sneaker model was quick to gain popularity as many fans and labels saw immense potential in it.

The Dunk model gained the attention of the skateboarding community as well and in 2022, the model was reiterated in the form of SB Dunk. The shoe is still celebrated in the community and the Nike SB sub-label continues to experiment with the silhouette.

The latest colorway to appear over the SB Dunk model is "Noise Aqua," which is vibrant yet neutral. The silhouette comes clad in an "Orange / Noise Aqua / Emerald Rise / Lemon Chiffon" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of shaggy suede material in a light aqua shade, which can be seen on the vamp, mid panels, ankle collars, and tongues. The light aqua tone is contrasted with bright orange suede overlays, which are placed upon the eye stays, toe boxes, heel counters, and heel tabs.

Another hue is added to the mix with Emerald Rise, which is clad over the profile swooshes. The look is finished off with a lemon chiffon sole unit.

On the official site, the swoosh label introduced the SB model and wrote:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The pair is rumored to release in Fall 2023 and will cost $110.

