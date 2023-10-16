Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Honeydew" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike kick-started its journey as a footwear giant in 1972, with the launch of a track running silhouette, Moon Shoe. The label gained considerable popularity in the footwear market due to its technologically advanced sneakers and has continued to introduce more sneakers to enhance its catalog.

One of the major running sneaker lines of the Swoosh label is the Vapormax Flyknit, which has continued to win over athletes' hearts. The line debuted in 2017 and has since been updated annually with new sneaker models. The latest addition to the sneaker lineage is Vapormax Flyknit 2023, which comes clad in a "Honeydew" makeover, boasting a simplistic and cool style that promises to soothe the eye of sneakerheads.

While an official release date for the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Honeydew" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair was released on October 10, 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Honeydew" sneakers are constructed with sustainability in mind

The iconic Vapormax sneaker lineage was launched back in March 2017, and has since won over the hearts of athletes. The lineage also became one of the most revolutionary designs as it introduced the Air Max technology without the use of foam or rubber.

The official site talks about the content of the Vapormax sneaker lineage and its sole unit, stating:

"Have you ever walked on Air? Step into this shoe to truly see how it's done. Look through or remove the perforated insole to see the transparent Nike Air unit. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, the stretchy upper keeps it light and cool for warmer weather."

The Vapormax sneakers are constructed out of recycled content and feature a flexible upper. The shoe has since then continued to be clad in more colorways and iterations. The sneaker lineage has been nicknamed as the "pinnacle of Nike Air" and has become popular due to its unique sole unit.

The Swoosh label's official site introduces the Air Vapormax technology as follows:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper."

The latest sneaker model of the lineage, Vapormax Flyknit 2023, is inspired by the 2020 and 2017-launched models. The shoe has been previously clad in makeovers including "Triple Pink," "Triple Black," "Oreo," "Baltic Blue," and more. Now, the latest colorway to make an appearance is the "Honeydew."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of newly engineered knit material with embedded cable. Most of the upper comes clad in a white hue, which contrasts with the Honeydew and Sea glass hues. The Honeydew hue is accentuated upon the sole unit, while the Sea Glass color is added upon the forefoot, heel counters, and the profile swooshes.

The standout feature of the shoe includes waterproof tapings upon the forefoot and heel, both of which are present in the Sea Glass hue. The look is finished off with translucent outsoles. The shoes are available for purchase for $210 via Nike and select retailers.