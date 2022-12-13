Nike x Croatia National football team 2022-23 Away kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike, the sportswear giant, has been dressing up the Croatian national football team since 1990. For the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022, the dynamic duo has renewed their partnership by launching an away and home kit.

While the away kit of the duo steals most of the attention due to its vibrant blues and checkered patterns, the bold away kit for the Croatian team was released by the swoosh label alongside 12 other national football teams and gained a lot of attention.

The detailed kit was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike on September 15, 2022, for members only and saw a wider general release a few days later on September 21.

The Nike x Croatia National football team 2022-23 Away kit launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

The recently released Nike x Croatia National football team 2022-23 Away kit was launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based brand has been incredibly involved in this year's FIFA World Cup as it launched home and away kits for 13 different federations, football boot packs, and individual signature boots for famous and a few of the most talented footballers such as Kylian Mbappe and Christiano Ronaldo.

Currently, the Nike-sponsored Croatia national football team has reached the semi-finals after beating Brazil. The team will play against Argentina on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The technical partners presented their new take on the iconic Croatian checkered shirt.

The national team's home and away kits come in a checkered pattern. The Luka Modric-led team wore the away kit throughout the season, alongside the home kit on the field. The team has tried to recapture the magic of their 2018 win through the jerseys. On their official website, the swoosh label wrote:

"Show your support as the competition heats up in our Croatia football shirts. Whether you're watching at home, jumping out of your seat in the stands or recreating action on the pitch, these new tops and jerseys give you the same look as the pros. Get in on the action by picking up away shirts for the whole family."

For the away kit, the dynamic duo reimagined checkers through the lens of nature and national pride. The captain of Croatia's national football team commented upon the latest jersey collection in a press release and said:

"I’m immensely proud of the fact that I’ve gotten to put on the Croatian shirt more times than anyone else, and I’m excited to soon be stepping out onto the pitch in a new team kit that simultaneously updates and honors the tradition of the iconic Croatian checkers."

Ele @EleModric Croatia will finally wear that beautiful away kit, thank you Argentina Croatia will finally wear that beautiful away kit, thank you Argentina https://t.co/F5uhTFcVYL

The away shirt comes clad in a laser blue and blackened color palette and italicized checkered patterns with blurred lines. More details were added with the branding typeface, inspired by the Croatian Glagolitic alphabet.

The jersey comes from the swoosh label's innovative Dri-FIT ADV technology and at least 75% recycled polyester material. Croatia National Football Team's 2022-23 Away kit debuted on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on September 15, 2022. It can currently be availed at sites such as Soccer World, Pro Direct, and more.

